9Skin, co-founded by Nayanthara, ties up with Reliance Retail’s Tira   

9Skin, the skincare brand co-founded by actor Nayanthara, has announced its partnership with Reliance Retail’s Tira to expand beyond its direct-to-consumer (D2C) channel and its debut in offline retail in India.

9Skin has also unveiled an exclusive product: the “Skinderella” Hydrogel Mask, available only on Tira.

“This innovative mask is thoughtfully designed to deliver deep hydration and rejuvenation, addressing the diverse skincare needs of Indian consumers,” the company said.

Bhakti Modi, Co-Founder of Tira said “Partnering with 9Skin aligns with our commitment to bringing innovative skincare products to our customers. We are pleased to be the retail channel bringing 9Skin’s products to Indian consumers.”

“We believe this collaboration will provide our customers with unparalleled skincare experiences,” she said.

Nayanthara, Co-Founder of 9Skin, said “Our mission is to bring clean, effective, and ethical skincare solutions to individuals of all skin types, and this collaboration allows us to reach a wider audience through Tira’s extensive network.”

The diverse range of products offered are priced in the range of ₹999 to ₹1899, currently available on the 9Skin website (www.9skin.in) and will now be accessible through Tira’s online and offline platforms.

The brand’s presence extends beyond India, with markets in Malaysia, Singapore, Canada, the UK, Sri Lanka, and the UAE.