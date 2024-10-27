GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

9Skin, co-founded by Nayanthara, ties up with Reliance Retail’s Tira   

The diverse range of products currently available on the 9Skin website will now be accessible through Reliance Retail’s Tira’s online and offline platforms

Updated - October 27, 2024 08:45 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Representative image

Representative image | Photo Credit: Getty Images

9Skin, the skincare brand co-founded by actor Nayanthara, has announced its partnership with Reliance Retail’s Tira to expand beyond its direct-to-consumer (D2C) channel and its debut in offline retail in India.

9Skin has also unveiled an exclusive product: the “Skinderella” Hydrogel Mask, available only on Tira. 

“This innovative mask is thoughtfully designed to deliver deep hydration and rejuvenation, addressing the diverse skincare needs of Indian consumers,” the company said.

Bhakti Modi, Co-Founder of Tira said “Partnering with 9Skin aligns with our commitment to bringing innovative skincare products to our customers. We are pleased to be the retail channel bringing 9Skin’s products to Indian consumers.”

“We believe this collaboration will provide our customers with unparalleled skincare experiences,” she said. 

 Nayanthara, Co-Founder of 9Skin, said “Our mission is to bring clean, effective, and ethical skincare solutions to individuals of all skin types, and this collaboration allows us to reach a wider audience through Tira’s extensive network.”

The diverse range of products offered are priced in the range of ₹999 to ₹1899, currently available on the 9Skin website (www.9skin.in) and will now be accessible through Tira’s online and offline platforms.

 The brand’s presence extends beyond India, with markets in Malaysia, Singapore, Canada, the UK, Sri Lanka, and the UAE. 

Published - October 27, 2024 08:44 pm IST

Related Topics

business (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.