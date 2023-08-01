88% of ₹2,000 notes return to banks, says RBI

August 01, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), citing data received from banks, said that the total value of ₹2,000 banknotes received back from circulation is ₹3.14 lakh crore up to July 31, 2023.

“Consequently, ₹2,000 banknotes in circulation as at the close of business on July 31 stood at ₹0.42 lakh crore. Thus, 88% of the ₹2,000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, have since been returned,” the RBI said in a statement.

“Data collected from major banks indicates that out of the total banknotes in ₹2,000 denomination received back from circulation, about 87% is in the form of deposits and the remaining around 13% has been exchanged into other denomination banknotes,” it said.

The RBI has urged members of the public to utilise the next two months to deposit and/or exchange the ₹2,000 banknotes held with them to avoid any rush in the last few days before September 30, 2023.

The RBI had announced the withdrawal of ₹2,000 banknotes from circulation on May 19, 2023.

The total value of ₹2,000 banknotes in circulation, which amounted to ₹3.62 lakh crore on March 31, 2023, had declined to ₹3.56 lakh crore as at the close of business on May 19, 2023.

