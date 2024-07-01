ADVERTISEMENT

₹7,581 crore worth ₹2,000 notes still in circulation: RBI 

Published - July 01, 2024 03:32 pm IST - Mumbai

97.87% of ₹2,000 notes have been returned. 

The Hindu Bureau

The total value of ₹2,000 banknotes in circulation, which was ₹3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal of ₹2,000 banknotes was announced, has declined to ₹7,581 crore at the close of business on June 28, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thus, 97.87% of the ₹2,000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, has since been returned,” the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reported on July 1. “The ₹2,000 banknotes continue to be legal tender,” it said.

The RBI had announced the withdrawal of ₹2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation on May 19, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The facility for deposit and / or exchange of the ₹2000 banknotes was available at all bank branches in the country upto October 07, 2023.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The facility for exchange of the ₹2000 banknotes is available at the 19 Issue Offices of the Reserve Bank (RBI Issue Offices)1 since May 19, 2023. From October 09, 2023, RBI Issue Offices are also accepting ₹2000 banknotes from individuals / entities for deposit into their bank accounts.

Further, members of the public are sending ₹2000 banknotes through India Post from any post office within the country, to any of the RBI Issue Offices for credit to their bank accounts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US