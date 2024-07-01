GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

₹7,581 crore worth ₹2,000 notes still in circulation: RBI 

97.87% of ₹2,000 notes have been returned. 

Published - July 01, 2024 03:32 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

The total value of ₹2,000 banknotes in circulation, which was ₹3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal of ₹2,000 banknotes was announced, has declined to ₹7,581 crore at the close of business on June 28, 2024.

“Thus, 97.87% of the ₹2,000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, has since been returned,” the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reported on July 1. “The ₹2,000 banknotes continue to be legal tender,” it said.

The RBI had announced the withdrawal of ₹2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation on May 19, 2023.

The facility for deposit and / or exchange of the ₹2000 banknotes was available at all bank branches in the country upto October 07, 2023.

The facility for exchange of the ₹2000 banknotes is available at the 19 Issue Offices of the Reserve Bank (RBI Issue Offices)1 since May 19, 2023. From October 09, 2023, RBI Issue Offices are also accepting ₹2000 banknotes from individuals / entities for deposit into their bank accounts.

Further, members of the public are sending ₹2000 banknotes through India Post from any post office within the country, to any of the RBI Issue Offices for credit to their bank accounts.

Related Topics

economy, business and finance / business (general) / Reserve Bank of India / central bank / banking

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.