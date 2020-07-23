74% IT and business leaders believe businesses to emerge stronger in some areas: survey

NEW DELHI

23 July 2020 21:03 IST

About 74% IT and business leaders believe that despite the challenges, their business will emerge stronger in some areas from the current crisis, according to a study commissioned by Cisco.

“While the first half of 2020 was among one of the most tumultuous times in modern history, nearly three-quarters of respondents agreed or strongly agreed with the statement: Despite the challenges, our business will emerge stronger in some areas from the current crisis,” the report stated.

The report — A New Perspective on the Modern Workplace —, Cisco said, is based on three separate but linked studies, including a global research study in which 1,500 senior managers were interviewed on the topic of workplace transformation.

Advertising

Advertising

Almost half (49%) of respondents indicated that flexible working hours are here to stay, while talking about hiring, 50% of survey respondents said increased remote work would lead to a more inclusive and extended talent pool. “Businesses are realising that work can happen anywhere, productivity isn’t lost, and an expanded talent pool will enable stronger and more capable work teams,” it said.

The report also added that a vast majority of managers said they have increased their emphasis on employee well-being and work-life balance. “Nearly 9 out of 10 managers (87%) who responded to the survey said that as a result of the pandemic they increased emphasis on employee well-being and work-life balance. Of those managers reporting the increased emphasis, nearly half (47%) said they see this being maintained over the long term,” it added.

Further, it added that the impact of COVID-19 on people’s physical and mental health has been undeniably profound, and wellbeing in the ‘workplace’ is no exception. With many organisations having mobilised to widespread home working at an unprecedented rate, several have met challenges in acclimatising along the way. “For instance, our survey of 100 senior IT professionals showed that 76% felt employees found it hard to maintain their work-life balance, with 73% reporting that it was harder to maintain staff momentum and morale…”