71% of respondents exposed to capital market concerned about Adani Group governance, shows survey

February 08, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a survey conducted by LocalCircles, a total of 17,711 respondents, representing 71%, having direct or indirect exposure to capital markets have expressed concerned about governance of Adani Group and sought detailed investigation by market regulators.

LocalCircles is a community social media platform that enables citizens and small businesses to discuss issues, find answer and solve problems together.

It conducted a survey after receiving complaints from investors, who have been expressing their concerns and development on the Adani group issue, ever since U.S. short-selling firm Hindenburg Research released a report on Adani group on January 24.

LocalCircles will escalate the findings to the key stakeholders in the government and regulators so they are aware of the collective concerns and actions are taken accordingly to address them, it said in a statement.

The survey received over 29,000 responses from citizens located in 273 districts. About 66% respondents were men and rest were women. 47% respondents were from tier 1 cities, 33% from tier 2 and 20% respondents were from tier 3, 4 and rural districts.

The first question in the survey focused on the level of concern to which 51% of respondents said they were ‘very concerned’ while 20% said they were ‘somewhat concerned’. Another 20% were not at all concerned and 9% were uncertain.

In the second question, 12,000 respondents representing 34% opined that market regulators such as Reserve Bank and Securities Exchange Board of India to carry out a detailed investigation of the group companies where concerns have been raised.