70% of tech CEOs expect healthy industry in 2022: Nasscom
BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare and retail, and e-com seen as growth drivers
Bengaluru
About 70% of CEOs who took part in a Nasscomm survey said they expected the industry to grow at a healthier pace in 2022. The apex body for the tech industry had interviewed 130 C-suite tech leaders on a range of topics including industry outlook, global technology spend, tech priorities, talent landscape, key growth areas and HR strategy.
While 75% CEOs projected a 10% uptick in an average deal pipeline, 57% of them expected R&D spend to increase more than 10% in the year compared with the previous year, and 90% were keen to hire similar numbers or more than what they hired in 2021, Nasscom said.
BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare and retail, and e-commerce would drive growth in 2022 and digital talent would constitute up to 50% of new hirings, the study found.
Cloud, big data, artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing would be the priority tech areas for the industry, the survey revealed.
