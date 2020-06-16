63% professionals think their employers will be better off 1 year from now: LinkedIn survey

Bengaluru

16 June 2020

Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Corporate Service professionals least optimistic towards personal finances

The LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index released on Tuesday had an optimistic tone with it showing 63% of employees believed that their companies will be better off one year from now. But, in the shorter term, in the next six months, the findings showed that 41% of the enterprise professionals think their companies will do better in the next 6 months. However, this confidence of professionals from larger enterprises fades when it comes to individual confidence, as ICI scores show that enterprise professionals (+42) are least confident about the future of their jobs, finances and careers, when compared to their SMB (+51) and mid-market (+50) peers.

LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, today announced the findings of the fifth edition of the fortnightly pulse on the confidence of India’s workforce. Based on survey responses of 2,903 professionals in India, findings from the fortnight of May 4 - 31 reveal how executives with different professional backgrounds exhibit varied levels of confidence towards company outlook, personal finances, and remote working.

This fortnight’s LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index shows that while India’s overall confidence remains steady with a composite score of +49, the country’s confidence in jobs is beginning to trend downward. The report also states that professionals from healthcare, manufacturing and corporate service industries are more likely to anticipate a decrease in personal spending and personal investments in the next 6 months.

Findings of this fortnight also bisect India’s composite workforce confidence score into Individual Confidence Index (ICI) and Confidence in Employer Index (CIE). The Individual Confidence Index indicates how professionals feel about their ability to leverage economic opportunities available to them, and the Confidence In Employer Index points to how professionals feel about the future of their employers. This new addition comes at a time when India is beginning to ‘unlock’ and reboot its business landscape.