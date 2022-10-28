61% of Indian workforce comfortable sharing pay details with family member: report

The LinkedIn report revealed that 43% of Gen Z and 30% of millennials are willing to confide in their close friends

Your salary slip may be a confidential document but a report has revealed that 61% working professionals are more comfortable sharing their pay details with a family member.

While 61% professionals are comfortable sharing their pay details with a family member, 25% professionals are ready to share the details with their close friends, according to LinkedIn 'Workforce Confidence Index'.

LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index is based on responses of 4,684 professionals, from June 4-September 9, 2022, in the country.

The report further revealed that around 72% of Gen Z and 64% of millennials in India are comfortable sharing their pay information with family members, while 43% of Gen Z and 30% of millennials are also willing to confide in their close friends.

It also finds that Gen Z professionals are most likely to share their pay information with co-workers they trust (23%), distantly followed by millennials (16%) and Gen X (10%).

Generation Z or Gen Z are those born during the period between mid to late 1990s and the early 2010s, while those born between 1981 and 1996 are called millennials.

"Professionals are still not comfortable to have conversations about pay in the workplace, however our data reveals that a generational shift is at play. Family and friends remain India's closest confidantes when it comes to sharing the size of their paychecks, but the current generation of young professionals are more willing to share pay information with their coworkers and industry peers as compared to other generations," LinkedIn News India Managing Editor Nirajita Banerjee said.

In fact, she stated that Gen Z professionals are found most likely to share their pay across their whole network as compared to any other age group.

"Gen Z are keen to influence change and eager to lead these conversations in the workplace," she added.

The report finds that 45% of professionals in India say pay discussions among peers are discouraged at their workplace.

Further, 36% of professionals in India say they feel anxious sharing their pay information with anyone, the report found.

Millennials are more likely to feel this anxiety (42%) when compared to Gen Z (33%) or Gen X (32%) professionals, it said.

This is despite over a third (36%) of India's respondents believing that pay transparency would lead to better pay equality, the report added.