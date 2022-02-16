60% firms will link human expertise to AI by 2026: IDC

Move to augment foresight across organisations and make workforce more productive and effective

Bengaluru

About 60% of enterprises in India will combine human expertise with artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), NLP (natural language processing), and pattern recognition, by 2026 to augment foresight across their organisations and make their workforce 20% more productive and effective, according to a report released by the International Data Corporation (IDC).

IDC, a market intelligence provider, on Tuesday unveiled a series of reports with top ICT predictions around several key emerging segments such as IT, cloud, artificial intelligence and automation, future of digital infrastructure, future of trust, future of intelligence, data and content technologies, and corporate banking.

In its study on Cloud Economics, IDC said by 2024, 30% of organisations using cloud services would establish a dedicated FinOps function to automate policy-driven observability and optimisation of cloud resources to maximise value.

With CBDC (central bank digital currency) roll-outs gaining momentum, by 2025, more than 15% of tier-1 corporate banks would offer their clients integrated solutions to unlock liquidity from both traditional and digital assets, IDC forecast.

IDC also predicted that by 2024, some 35% organisations would allocate half of their security budget to cross-technology ecosystems/platforms designed for rapid consumption and unified security capabilities to drive agile innovation.

Addressing a virtual media conference, Vasant Rao, Managing Director, IDC India said, “Every company is a technology company and businesses are recognising the significance of cutting-edge digital technologies in the aftermath of the pandemic. We expect to see enterprises implement several digital-first initiatives to help them deal with headwinds and crosswinds in 2022 and beyond.”