ADVERTISEMENT

5G applications to go mainstream, become de facto standard in coming years: HCLTech

February 15, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

5G applications are expected to go mainstream to become the de facto standard in the coming years, HCL Technologies said on Wednesday. 5G would become the de facto standard in the coming years, with increased collaboration between telecom companies and enterprises leading to innovative 5G applications growing manifold, the company said in connection with top 10 technology trends in 2023 it had spotted that would help enterprises thrive in the new normal.

“5G applications will go mainstream. Technologies like 5G, AI and extended reality, organisations will continue to distinguish themselves by creating immersive experiences in the coming years,” the tech firm said. According to HCLTech, artificial intelligence, multi-cloud, quantum computing and sustainability are part of the top 10 technology trends to watch out for in 2023 that will help enterprises thrive in the new normal. “We’ve put together the top 10 technology trends to watch out for in 2023 that will help enterprises be future-ready and build resilience within their organisation to thrive in any new normal,” said Kalyan Kumar, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Ecosystems, HCLTech. These are trends that are expected to play a crucial role in accelerating three critical characteristics – flexibility, speed and scale – for businesses in the post-pandemic digital-first era, as per the 2023 edition Tech Trends put out by the firm. By 2024, low-code development will account for more than 65% of application development activities. Sovereign and industry clouds will be more widely accepted, with more than half of the enterprises using industry cloud solutions by 2027.

Technology would further elevate employee experiences and therefore, for nearly 50% of HR leaders globally, employee experience has become a top priority. “Cutting-edge technologies will drive better experiences – from hiring and onboarding to upskilling and employee engagement,” HCLTech further said elaborating on the trends.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US