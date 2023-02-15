5G applications to go mainstream, become de facto standard in coming years: HCLTech

February 15, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

5G applications are expected to go mainstream to become the de facto standard in the coming years, HCL Technologies said on Wednesday. 5G would become the de facto standard in the coming years, with increased collaboration between telecom companies and enterprises leading to innovative 5G applications growing manifold, the company said in connection with top 10 technology trends in 2023 it had spotted that would help enterprises thrive in the new normal.

“5G applications will go mainstream. Technologies like 5G, AI and extended reality, organisations will continue to distinguish themselves by creating immersive experiences in the coming years,” the tech firm said. According to HCLTech, artificial intelligence, multi-cloud, quantum computing and sustainability are part of the top 10 technology trends to watch out for in 2023 that will help enterprises thrive in the new normal. “We’ve put together the top 10 technology trends to watch out for in 2023 that will help enterprises be future-ready and build resilience within their organisation to thrive in any new normal,” said Kalyan Kumar, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Ecosystems, HCLTech. These are trends that are expected to play a crucial role in accelerating three critical characteristics – flexibility, speed and scale – for businesses in the post-pandemic digital-first era, as per the 2023 edition Tech Trends put out by the firm. By 2024, low-code development will account for more than 65% of application development activities. Sovereign and industry clouds will be more widely accepted, with more than half of the enterprises using industry cloud solutions by 2027.

Technology would further elevate employee experiences and therefore, for nearly 50% of HR leaders globally, employee experience has become a top priority. “Cutting-edge technologies will drive better experiences – from hiring and onboarding to upskilling and employee engagement,” HCLTech further said elaborating on the trends.