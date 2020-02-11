50% of new 3-wheelers sold by 2024 will be e-autos:study

As much as 43-48% of new three-wheelers (excluding e-rickshaws), and 12-17% of new two-wheelers sold in India will be electric vehicles (EVs) by 2024, said a study by Crisil Research.

But traction may be low for four-wheelers with only 5% of new sales likely to be EVs, it added.

Looking at demand, supply and policy growth drivers for EVs such as battery costs, government subsidy and charging infrastructure, the study said that faster adoption of two- and three-wheelers would be a function of cost.

Typically, electric scooters are cheaper to run compared with ICE scooters. And e-autos are cheaper to both own and run compared with their ICE counterparts.

“Supply will also be a critical factor for adoption. The top five electric two-wheeler manufacturers are expected to increase their capacity for electric variants from 0.4 million units in fiscal 2020 to over 3 million units by fiscal 2024. And in three-wheelers, even incumbent original equipment manufacturers are launching e-autos at a rapid pace. But low-speed, four seater e-rickshaws are fast emerging as an alternative to e-autos because of being 30% cheaper,” said Hetal Gandhi, director, Crisil Research.

On the other hand, sales of personal electric cars will remain low due to high acquisition and ownership costs, in the absence of demand incentives. Cab aggregators, however, would opt for EVs as these will provide better operational economies and subsidies.

A cab aggregator e-car that runs 50,000 km a year, for instance, can save about ₹1.65 lakh a year compared with the ₹35,000 for a personal e-car that runs 10,000 km a year.

The Crisil Research study said that in the commercial vehicles space, subsidies to State transport undertakings will drive sales of electric buses for intra-city operations. But poor public charging infrastructure will impact adoption.

“The government has created a policy push for EVs with the second instalment of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India, or FAME II policy, and numerous efficiency and emission regulations,” Pushan Sharma, Associate Director, CRISIL Research.

“However, India has much catching up to do in terms of the four drivers of growth globally – battery price, demand incentives, supply push, and charging infrastructure. That means policy implementation will be crucial to faster adoption of EVs in India,” he said.

CRISIL Research expects the landed cost of lithium ion battery, a key driver of EV adoption in India, to come down in line with an expected drop in global prices by fiscal 2024.

Execution of the government’s phased manufacturing programme for EV batteries, too, will help drive down battery prices, it said.

Till then, EV adoption will be gradual, giving auto component manufacturers enough time to realign their operations, it added.

