‘5% growth as nations turn inward will be big for India’

Morgan Stanley Chief Global Strategist Ruchir Sharma on Saturday said if the Indian economy grows at 5% in the era of deglobalisation, then it will be a significant achievement.
Addressing the FICCI annual convention, Mr. Sharma further said India hastily passed agriculture and labour reforms during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mr. Sharma said it was no longer feasible in the world of deglobalisation to grow at 7% as exports could not grow at 20% or 30% in a year, which was good in an era of globalisation.
“So, for an economy like India’s, growth rate of 5% will be pretty credible even in this era where I think emerging economies in general will make some sort of a comeback.”
Mr. Sharma pointed out that there were about 100 economies that were growing at 7% or more in 2007.
“That has never happened in the history of the global economy. In the last decade, only 10 economies ... have grown 7% or more in any year,” he said.
Population growth link
Mr. Sharma also argued that if the population growth of a country was slowing, then that country could not grow at the same pace as it did in the past.
He also pointed out that intra-regional trade was the lowest in South Asia compared to any sub-region of the world.
“The last decade was a lost decade for emerging economies. The only economy to have gained in the global share in the last decade was China,” he noted.
