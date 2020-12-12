Business

‘5% growth as nations turn inward will be big for India’

Morgan Stanley Chief Global Strategist Ruchir Sharma on Saturday said if the Indian economy grows at 5% in the era of deglobalisation, then it will be a significant achievement.

Addressing the FICCI annual convention, Mr. Sharma further said India hastily passed agriculture and labour reforms during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Sharma said it was no longer feasible in the world of deglobalisation to grow at 7% as exports could not grow at 20% or 30% in a year, which was good in an era of globalisation.

“So, for an economy like India’s, growth rate of 5% will be pretty credible even in this era where I think emerging economies in general will make some sort of a comeback.”

Mr. Sharma pointed out that there were about 100 economies that were growing at 7% or more in 2007.

“That has never happened in the history of the global economy. In the last decade, only 10 economies ... have grown 7% or more in any year,” he said.

Population growth link

Mr. Sharma also argued that if the population growth of a country was slowing, then that country could not grow at the same pace as it did in the past.

He also pointed out that intra-regional trade was the lowest in South Asia compared to any sub-region of the world.

“The last decade was a lost decade for emerging economies. The only economy to have gained in the global share in the last decade was China,” he noted.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 12, 2020 10:51:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/5-growth-as-nations-turn-inward-will-be-big-for-india/article33316583.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY