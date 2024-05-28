3M India Q4 net rises 27% to ₹173 cr., logs 5% sales uptick

3M India reported fourth-quarter net profit climbed 27% to ₹173 crore, from ₹136 crore in the year-earlier period, buoyed by strong growth in its healthcare, transportation and electronics segments.

Full year (FY24) profit rose to ₹583 crore, from ₹451 crore, the company said in a statement.

Revenue from operations in Q4 saw an almost 5% uptick to ₹1,095 crore.

The healthcare unit’s business includes surgical supplies, while transportation and electronics units feature products such as auto parts and cables.