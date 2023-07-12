3i Infotech wins ₹18.74 crore contract from Bajaj Electricals

July 12, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - BENGALURU

3i Infotech Limited, a technology firm, has been awarded a 5-year contract worth ₹18.74 crore by Bajaj Electricals Limited, a consumer electrical equipment manufacturing company.

Under the contract, 3i Infotech would provide Bajaj Electricals with specialised managed infrastructure services, cloud management, database management, and IT application support, said a company statement.

As per 3i Infotech, this deal comes at the back of the company bagging several large multi-year contracts across various industries and verticals. Its Digital Infrastructure Managed Services comprising IT Infrastructure and Cloud, help clients in optimising their IT spending, it claimed.

