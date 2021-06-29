3i Infotech to hire 1,000 technical staff

3i Infotech Ltd. said it would recruit over 1000 technical-functional professionals at its overseas and India based offices in Mumbai, Chennai, Noida, Bengaluru and Hyderabad this year, including 100 professionals in this quarter.

The company said it is hiring on a large scale to provide seamless support to its global clients.

With expertise across BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and government sectors, it is looking to hire experienced professionals for its Application, Automation and Analytics (AAA) business unit at offices, 3i Infotech added.

“As part of our new growth phase, the company will change the entire model of working to be perimeter-less global offices with no physical and geographical boundaries. Our company will see developments in blockchain COE that will expand capabilities in building zero trust systems in the risk and compliance management,” said Thompson P. Gnanam, MD & Global CEO, 3i Infotech.

“Seamless human and humanoids co-existence and collaborative working models is the way forward. In the near future we will be ramping up AI/ML engineers and data scientists for our 5G-powered cognitive services,” he said.