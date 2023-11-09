‘30% likely decline in coffee output this year’

November 09, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - Chikkamagaluru

Untimely rains have adversely hit India’s coffee production this year. Information shared by coffee industry bodies and planters in India’s coffee heartland Chikkmagaluru in Karnataka suggests that yields this year is likely to be down by 20%-30% compared with the Coffee Board’s post blossom harvest estimate of 3,74,200 metric tonnes of net yield for 2023-24.

Ajoy Thipaiah, Chairman, Coffee Committee, United Planters Association of Southern India (UPASI) said “net yield is going to be down in the 20%-30% range”. “Firstly, coffee is already ready for harvesting when migratory labourers are away. And second, it is raining and there is substantial berry damage and dropping taking place in many estates.,” he added.

Usually, the coffee harvest begins in mid-December and lasts two months. However, this year, some of the estates in the region have already begun harvesting as berries have ripened and untimely rains are causing ripe berries to split open, decay and drop down. This is visible across plantations in Hassan and Chikkamagaluru, while estates in Coorg may also see a similar situation if rains continue beyond a week, planters say.

Karnataka accounts for over 70% of India’s coffee production. Coffee growing districts such as Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Coorg received rains till mid-December last year, which triggered early blossoms and early berry formation that has now led to an early harvest. It has also been raining for the past 15 days in these regions.

Uttam Gowda, a planter in Chikkamagaluru said he is facing severe berry splitting and decaying. “Berries are ripening early, but not ripening evenly, therefore harvesting is also becoming tougher and costlier as every plant has to be visited repeatedly to finish the harvest,’’ he said.

The harvest season has arrived much earlier than usual and so we are facing labour shortages. Rains are causing the berries to split, making matters worse, said Pranathi Shetty, one of the few women planters from Mudigere who is struggling to harvest her coffee berries.

Addressing the media, Mahesh Shashidhar, Chairman, Karnataka Planters’ Association (KPA) indicated that Indian coffees prices may see a further decline as Brazil is reported to be heading to a bumper crop this year.

Sashidhar added that planters are already facing multiple challenges like a steep rise in input costs for fertilizers and chemicals, wage and power tariff increases. He said labour alone accounted for 60%-70% of the total cost of production, and that these untimely rains were making matters worse.