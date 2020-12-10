Business

28% of social media users have anonymous profile: survey

About 28% of social media users in India have an anonymous profile or a profile without their real names, photos, and personally-identifiable information on different platforms, according to a survey by cybersecurity solutions provider Kaspersky.

The survey, conducted in November among 1,240 respondents from the Asia-Pacific region, found that almost 3-in-10 social media users in Asia-Pacific have an anonymous profile. Anonymity is being used the most in Southeast Asia at 35%, followed by India at 28% and Australia at 20%.

The platform being used the most by Indian users who want to keep their identities anonymous are Facebook (76%), YouTube (60%), Instagram (47%), and Twitter (28%), it added.

“From the initial purpose of finding and connecting with friends and families, social media has evolved and will continue to evolve in unprecedented ways. It has played a key role on how we socialise and identify with each other, but now, we have arrived at a fork in the road where virtual profiles of both individuals and companies are being used as a parameter for judgment,” Dipesh Kaura, general manager for South Asia, Kaspersky, said.

More than half (59%) of those surveyed stated that they use anonymous accounts to exercise their freedom of speech without affecting their reputation, while 53% wanted to indulge in their secret interests that they were not too keen on having their friends find out about.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2020 9:51:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/28-of-social-media-users-have-anonymous-profile-survey/article33301953.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY