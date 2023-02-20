HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

21st century is age of biology: Nobel laureate Prof. Kabat

February 20, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

 Prof. Dr. Pavel Kabat, the Secretary General of Human Frontier Science Program Organisation and co-recipient of Nobel Peace Prize 2007, has said that the 21st century has become the ‘age of biology’ with major discoveries to come from life sciences, and key technological and human progress from a convergence between life science, engineering and artificial intelligence.

He was speaking on “The Age of Biology: Frontier Life Science as the engine of Innovation” at an event organised by D. Y. Patil International University, Akurdi, Pune.

Prof Kabat, according to a press statement, said the 19th and 20th century were the age of physics and chemistry. He further said that the U.N.-led initiative of achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 was unattainable. “The Nobel laureate advised the students of DYPIU, to participate in the discussions and not limit themselves to a single field. He appealed to the educational institutions across the globe to provide a more inclusive environment to their students,” according to the statement.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.