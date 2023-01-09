ADVERTISEMENT

2024 polls will make it tough to cut subsidy bill: Moody’s

January 09, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - NEW DELHI 

The rating agency expects India’s debt burden to continue to rise or ‘stabilise at a higher level’ this year, as per its latest outlook on Asia-Pacific’s sovereign creditworthiness which it termed as ‘stable overall’ compared with a ‘negative outlook for sovereigns globally’. 

The Hindu Bureau

High commodity prices will compel countries such as India to persist with food and fuel subsidies through 2023 and the upcoming general elections in early 2024 will make it difficult to reduce such support, Moody’s Investors’ Service signalled on Monday. 

The rating agency expects India’s debt burden to continue to rise or ‘stabilise at a higher level’ this year, as per its latest outlook on Asia-Pacific’s sovereign creditworthiness which it termed as ‘stable overall’ compared with a ‘negative outlook for sovereigns globally’. 

Noting that social strains will keep deficits wider than before the pandemic, Moody’s said that these along with political and economic pressures will delay fiscal tightening in several countries. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Elevated commodities prices will keep spending on food and fuel subsidies or other measures high, with little impetus to reduce support, particularly for economies with elections approaching in 2023 or early 2024, including Bangladesh and India. Higher interest costs in some countries will also offset gains in revenues,” it pointed out.  

Terming India as one of the countries that are still ‘midstream’ in post-pandemic recoveries, Moody’s said that its ‘deep domestic funding’ access will help bear the enhanced interest burden expected due to higher interest rates across the world and a ‘general risk aversion’ in global capital markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US