2024 polls will make it tough to cut subsidy bill: Moody’s

January 09, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - NEW DELHI

High commodity prices will compel countries such as India to persist with food and fuel subsidies through 2023 and the upcoming general elections in early 2024 will make it difficult to reduce such support, Moody’s Investors’ Service signalled on Monday.

The rating agency expects India’s debt burden to continue to rise or ‘stabilise at a higher level’ this year, as per its latest outlook on Asia-Pacific’s sovereign creditworthiness which it termed as ‘stable overall’ compared with a ‘negative outlook for sovereigns globally’.

Noting that social strains will keep deficits wider than before the pandemic, Moody’s said that these along with political and economic pressures will delay fiscal tightening in several countries.

“Elevated commodities prices will keep spending on food and fuel subsidies or other measures high, with little impetus to reduce support, particularly for economies with elections approaching in 2023 or early 2024, including Bangladesh and India. Higher interest costs in some countries will also offset gains in revenues,” it pointed out.

Terming India as one of the countries that are still ‘midstream’ in post-pandemic recoveries, Moody’s said that its ‘deep domestic funding’ access will help bear the enhanced interest burden expected due to higher interest rates across the world and a ‘general risk aversion’ in global capital markets.