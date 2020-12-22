2021 will see massive digital acceleration across all sectors: HCL

Bengaluru

22 December 2020 17:30 IST

Sectors like energy, manufacturing and auto may see slower recovery while others like technology, telecom, life sciences, and financial services will continue to have strong growth, HCL said in a report.

From a market-demand perspective, tech services companies are seeing strong interest across all sectors for investing and capitalising opportunities created through faster Cloud Migration, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Analytics, and Internet of Things-based solutions, HCL Technologies said on Tuesday.

“The year 2021 will see massive Digital acceleration across all sectors. COVID-19 has proven that technology can be the single greatest factor in enabling businesses to survive and thrive,” the company said.

Sectors like energy, manufacturing and auto may see slower recovery while others like technology, telecom, life sciences, and financial services will continue to have strong growth, it said. Additionally, sectors heavily impacted by the pandemic, such as retail, auto, travel and hospitality, are in the process of transforming and redefining their business models and customer engagement for ‘zero-touch’ interactions, by leveraging conversational AI, analytics and numerous digital innovations, according to the company.

In its outlook commentary, the tech firm said, the pandemic was responsible for a year of uncertainty and fear across the world, yet the tech sector as a whole, and tech services in particular, were able to manage through the turbulence, emerging stronger overall.

Global IT companies, including those of Indian origin, are experiencing business recovery and strengthening outlooks as clients around the world are seeking and shifting their investments into technology and automation to enable remote working and ensure data security. More clients are shifting their applications to the Cloud, generating better business opportunities for Indian technology providers, HCL further said.