 
200 women entrepreneurs to raise ₹850 cr from investors: Goldman Sachs

The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women initiative highlights the untapped potential in women, says Piyush Goyal

Published - November 07, 2024 10:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

Mini Tejaswi
Piyush Goyal at Goldman Sachs Bengaluru office.

Piyush Goyal at Goldman Sachs Bengaluru office. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Goldman Sachs on Thursday said that 200 women entrepreneurs, who are part of its capital access initiative called ‘10,000 Women Finance for Growth,’ were poised to raise an estimated ₹850 crore from various investors.

The investment would help these women expand their businesses and also create new jobs, said the company.

Speaking at an event organised by Goldman Sachs here on Thursday to mark the completion of 10,000 Women Finance for Growth initiative, Piyush Goyal, Minister for Commerce and Industry, said: “The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women initiative highlights the untapped potential in women. I am confident that they will continue to break barriers and empower others.’‘

The union minister said, some 3,500 women from this initiative have already created job opportunities and are driving economic activities. ‘‘The programme also demonstrated how these women have been contributing significantly to the government’s journey of Amrit Kaal as we work towards achieving India’s Viksit Bharat goal by 2047,’‘ he added.

Asahi Pompey, global head of Goldman Sachs’ Office of Corporate Engagement, said, empowering women entrepreneurs with the right skills, meaningful mentorship and strategic networks to access the right kind of capital at the right time was not just transformative for their business – it was a powerful catalyst for sustainable job creation, wealth generation and economic growth.

Sonjoy Chatterjee, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs in India, said, the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women Finance for Growth initiative equipped women entrepreneurs with a deeper understanding of how they can access external finance for growth. ‘‘It is a testament to our commitment to support women-led businesses by bridging the credit gap through our network of investors in India,’‘ he added.

Goldman Sachs’s 10,000 Women initiative has a proven record of enabling women entrepreneurs to drive economic growth in India, and has built an ecosystem to support them and address business challenges together, claimed Gunjan Samtani, Global Chief Operating Officer of Engineering at Goldman Sachs and Country Head of Goldman Sachs Services India.

Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women Finance for Growth was developed and launched in 2023 in partnership with NSRCEL, the incubation arm of IIM Bangalore.

