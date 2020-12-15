17% of BMW bikes produced at TVS Motor’s plant: Stoll

The Hosur plant of TVS Motor Company Ltd., a leading manufacturer of two-and-three wheelers, currently produces about 17% of BMW bikes worldwide, according to German Counsel General in Chennai Karin Stoll.

“Around 17% of BMW bikes worldwide are produced at the Hosur facility. Never seen so many two-wheelers in my life, the results of yet another amazing Indo-German technology manufacturing partnership,” tweeted Ms. Stoll, after a recent visit to the Hosur plant.

During April 2013, TVS had inked a strategic partnership with BMW Motorrad to jointly design and develop high-end bikes under 500cc to be sold through their respective distribution networks for the global markets.

The primary objective of the partnership was to target the mid-capacity bike buyers. Till June 2020, TVS Motor has produced over 72,000 units of BMW 310cc motorcycle, TVS Motor Company said in its latest annual report.

“Great visit to TVS Motor Company in Hosur in Tamil Nadu yesterday, 17% of BMW bikes worldwide produced here, That’s not all as you can see,” she said in another tweet.