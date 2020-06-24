₹15,000 cr. fund for meat, dairy processing infra gets CCEA nod

NEW DELHI

24 June 2020 22:55 IST

In a bid to incentivise private investment in dairy and meat processing infrastructure, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has given its nod to set up a ₹15,000 crore Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund. The fund had been proposed as part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package last month.

Although there are already several schemes to promote investment by dairy cooperatives, the Centre now realises that private players, especially small enterprises, also need incentives to invest in dairy and meat processing, value addition infrastructure and establishment of animal feed plants, according to an official statement.

“Eligible beneficiaries under the scheme include farmer producer organisations, MSMEs, Section 8 companies, private companies and individual entrepreneurs with a minimum 10% margin money contribution by them. The balance 90% would be the loan component to be made available by scheduled banks,” said the statement.

The Centre will provide 3% interest subvention to eligible beneficiaries, with a two-year moratorium period for the principal loan amount and six-year repayment period after that.

Speaking to journalists after the Cabinet meeting, Animal Husbandry Minister Giriraj Singh noted that exports would also benefit, pointing to the huge market for international cheeses which could be met by Indian dairy players if the infrastructure was available. As almost 50-60% of final value of dairy output in India flows back to farmers, the Fund will have a direct impact on farmers’ income, he said, adding that it would result in direct and indirect livelihood creation for 35 lakh people.