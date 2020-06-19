11% of truck drivers, farmers prioritise healthy lifestyle: survey

Sixty-five per cent of truckers and farmers do not indulge in any form of fitness due to a lack of interest and time according to the findings of a survey.

The recent study by Castrol India shows that while 1 in 3 truckers and farmers admitted to having health- related issues, including back pain, lack of sleep, tiredness and joint pain only 11% of them were inclined towards building a healthier lifestyle and immunity, which features as one of the lowest priorities among these communities.

The study also brings to light that over two-thirds (68%) of the respondents were concerned about the health of their families as well as themselves.

However, the research underlines a lukewarm approach towards healthy lifestyle and well-being as almost two-thirds (65%) of the respondents admitted to not indulging in any form of fitness due to a lack of interest and time.

Despite the health concerns, 1 in 3 truckers and farmers also admitted to not making any efforts to lead healthier lives.

Sandeep Sangwan, MD, Castrol India Ltd., said, “Our truckers and farmers have been working relentlessly to ensure our lives remain undeterred during these extraordinary times.”

“We salute them for keeping India moving. Castrol continues to play its part of being a responsible brand and supporting communities by facilitating a culture of fitness,” he said.