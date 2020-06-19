11% of truck drivers, farmers prioritise healthy lifestyle: survey

Sixty-five per cent of truckers and farmers do not indulge in any form of fitness due to a lack of interest and time according to the findings of a survey.
The recent study by Castrol India shows that while 1 in 3 truckers and farmers admitted to having health- related issues, including back pain, lack of sleep, tiredness and joint pain only 11% of them were inclined towards building a healthier lifestyle and immunity, which features as one of the lowest priorities among these communities.
The study also brings to light that over two-thirds (68%) of the respondents were concerned about the health of their families as well as themselves.
However, the research underlines a lukewarm approach towards healthy lifestyle and well-being as almost two-thirds (65%) of the respondents admitted to not indulging in any form of fitness due to a lack of interest and time.
Despite the health concerns, 1 in 3 truckers and farmers also admitted to not making any efforts to lead healthier lives.
Sandeep Sangwan, MD, Castrol India Ltd., said, “Our truckers and farmers have been working relentlessly to ensure our lives remain undeterred during these extraordinary times.”
“We salute them for keeping India moving. Castrol continues to play its part of being a responsible brand and supporting communities by facilitating a culture of fitness,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath