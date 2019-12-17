Business

10,000 London drivers register on Ola

Home-grown ride-hailing platform, Ola, has said in just three weeks of announcing its London foray, over 10,000 private hire vehicle drivers have registered on its platform. For the first two months, these drivers would enjoy 0% commission and that means they would be able to retain 100% of their earnings from the platform, said the company.

The company plans to launch operations in London in the coming weeks, as per a release.

