₹10,000 cr. collected so far via IDS-II

With the deadline for Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), the second initiative of the Income Declaration Scheme, expiring on Friday, a paltry sum of ₹10,000 crore was declared until Thursday, top sources in the Income Tax Department said.

While under the IDS-I scheme, ₹55,000 crore was collected, the government had not set any target for IDS-II but expected the figures to be better.

“The CBDT expected at least 50 declarations from each Income Tax range,” said a source, who requested anonymity. A city like Delhi, would have about 100 ranges.

PMGKY, an amnesty scheme, was introduced following demonetisation.

