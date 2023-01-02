ADVERTISEMENT

1 lakh developers participate in Microsoft’s code programme

January 02, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The programme was meant to equip developers with globally-recognised and industry-endorsed skills and competencies in digital and cloud technologies said Microsoft in a statement

The Hindu Bureau

More than 100,000 developers and technology enthusiasts participated in Microsoft’s Future Ready Champions of Code Programme held for India in December.

The programme was meant to equip developers with globally-recognised and industry-endorsed skills and competencies in digital and cloud technologies said Microsoft in a statement.

Aparna Gupta, Executive Director, Customer Success, Microsoft India, said, “India’s developer community is one of the youngest and fastest growing in the world and we continue to empower them with the richest set of technologies and platforms to enable their dreams and to build for the future.’‘

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As part of the programme, developers also participated in a nationwide hackathon challenge to ‘Innovate for India’s Growth’ in which Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro and IndusNet were winners. The winning teams would receive cash rewards at the Future Ready Technology Summit to be held in Bengaluru on January 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US