1 lakh developers participate in Microsoft’s code programme

January 02, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

More than 100,000 developers and technology enthusiasts participated in Microsoft’s Future Ready Champions of Code Programme held for India in December.

The programme was meant to equip developers with globally-recognised and industry-endorsed skills and competencies in digital and cloud technologies said Microsoft in a statement.

Aparna Gupta, Executive Director, Customer Success, Microsoft India, said, “India’s developer community is one of the youngest and fastest growing in the world and we continue to empower them with the richest set of technologies and platforms to enable their dreams and to build for the future.’‘

As part of the programme, developers also participated in a nationwide hackathon challenge to ‘Innovate for India’s Growth’ in which Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro and IndusNet were winners. The winning teams would receive cash rewards at the Future Ready Technology Summit to be held in Bengaluru on January 5.