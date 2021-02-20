₹1-lakh crore GST compensation released since Oct. 2020: Ministry

The Ministry on February 19 released the 17th weekly instalment of ₹5,000 crore to 23 States and 3 Union Territories.

The Centre has released ₹1-lakh crore to States and Union Territories in four months since October 2020, to meet GST compensation shortfall, the Finance Ministry said on February 20.

The Ministry on February 19 released the 17th weekly instalment of ₹5,000 crore to 23 States and 3 U.T.s, taking the total amount released so far under the special borrowing window set up in October last year to ₹1 lakh crore.

The remaining 5 States, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim, do not have a gap in revenue on account of GST implementation.

The Centre had set up a special borrowing window in October 2020 to meet the estimated shortfall of ₹1.10 lakh crore in revenue arising on account of implementation of GST. The borrowings are being done through this window by the Centre on behalf of States and U.T.s.

Under the special window, the Centre has been borrowing in government stock with tenor of 3 years and 5 years. The borrowing made under each tenor is equally divided among all States as per their GST compensation shortfall.

With the current release, the proportionate pending GST shortfall with respect to borrowing under 5 years tenor has been concluded for 16 States and 2 U.T.s.

“Till now, 91% of the total estimated GST compensation shortfall has been released to States & UTs with Legislative Assembly (Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir & Puducherry),” the statement said.

“An amount of ₹1,00,000 crore has been borrowed by the Central Government through the special borrowing window at an average interest rate of 4.83%....Out of this, an amount of ₹91,460.34 crore has been released to States and an amount of ₹8,539.66 crore has been released to the 3 U.T.s with Legislative Assembly,” it said.