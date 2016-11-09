‘Spike in import coal prices may turn away consumers’

The 60 per cent rise in prices of imported coal in the period April-October 2016 is likely to dampen coal imports and negatively impact railway freight revenue as end-user industries could shift to domestic coal, especially in the light of the recent increase in Coal India’s output, according to India Ratings and Research.

“The volume de-growth of non-coking coal wasn’t as sharp in FY16, despite the lower prices, because other end-user industries, namely cement and non-ferrous metals, found it cheaper to use imported coal to fire their kilns/boilers,” India Ratings and Research said in a note. “However, with the rise in prices of imported coal, these end-user industries are looking at alternative fuel sources, which could pressurise imported coal volumes from these players.”

“Moreover, in a scenario of power surplus with adequate domestic coal availability, the use of imported coal for the power generation purpose is likely to remain benign,” it added.

Coal India saw a 10 per cent increase in its output in FY16 compared to the levels seen in the previous year.

The higher input costs will not affect the power generators due to their ability to pass through the costs, the note added.

“The plants running on a cost-plus return on equity model are allowed a complete pass-through of such costs to the consumers by way of the monthly fuel cost adjustment in the bills, thus insulating these plants from any adverse movement in coal prices,” the note said.

“Historically, the ability of the distribution companies (discoms) to pass on fuel cost increases to the end-consumers has been limited and delayed due to the political intervention in the tariffs,” India Ratings said. “The regulatory commissions can allow a pass-through of such costs, by way of power purchase and fuel cost adjustment (PPFCA), since power purchase cost is an uncontrollable expense for the discoms.”

However, the note pointed out that there is anecdotal evidence to show that such PPFCA adjustments had not taken place on an actual and timely basis, which had led to an escalation in the power purchase costs of discoms, without a commensurate increase in revenues.