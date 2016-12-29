‘Banks likely to remain risk averse’

India’s commercial banks are likely to remain risk averse in the near future as they clean up their balance sheets and their capital position may remain insufficient to support higher credit growth, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its bi-annual Financial Stability Report released on Thursday.

The report painted a gloomy picture for the banking sector as bad loans continued to balloon in the six-month period ended September 30. According to the report, gross bad loans increased from 7.6 per cent to 9.1 per cent between March and September, while stressed assets increased from 11.5 per cent to 12.3 per cent. “The asset quality of banks deteriorated further between March and September 2016,” the RBI said. “PSBs continued to record the lowest capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) among the bank groups with negative returns on their assets,” the report noted.

The report also said asset quality of large borrowers deteriorated significantly with the share of second special mention accounts (where repayment is due for more than 60 days but below 90 days) increasing across banks. These loans would have to be classified as bad if the borrowers were unable to service the debts within the succeeding 30 days.

Separately, the central bank stressed the need for caution over possible pressure on the exchange rate due to volatile capital flows.

“While the redemption of foreign currency deposits raised in late 2013 was managed relatively smoothly, volatility in capital flows emanating from global events may add to exchange rate pressure,” RBI said.

‘Transform the economy’

‘In his foreword, RBI Governor Urjit Patel said the withdrawal of high value banknotes would impart a far-reaching fillip to the economy, notwithstanding some short-term disruptions and “public hardship”. “It is expected to significantly transform the domestic economy in due course in terms of greater intermediation, efficiency gains, accountability and transparency through increasing adoption of digital modes of payments,” Dr. Patel said.

Global uncertainties were rising, with an uptick in interest rates in the U.S. and a rise in some commodity prices, particularly crude oil, posing an increased risk of spillover to emerging markets, Dr. Patel noted.

“There is little room for complacency and it is important to guard against sporadic volatility in financial markets.”

Domestic macroeconomic conditions, however, remained stable with significant moderation in inflation, though growth momentum had slackened recently, Dr. Patel said.