‘Aviation sector may fly into red in FY17’

MUMBAI: The Indian civil aviation sector, which registered a record combined profit of $122 million in financial year (FY) 2016 for the first time in a decade, may to return to losses of between $250 and $300 million in FY2017 and $380 to $450 million in FY2018, according to the Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA), an aviation think-tank.

“The era of industry profitability is likely to be short lived,” according to CAPA’s outlook for FY2018. “Traffic growth is being stimulated above its underlying demand as a result of excess capacity and competitive fares. The downward pressure on yield, combined with cost creep, is expected to push the consolidated industry result back into the red for the 12 months ending March 31, 2017.”

“Indigo, Jet Airways, SpiceJet, GoAir and Air India Express are all expected to remain profitable, but at levels lower than FY2016. Jet Airways will be the only profitable full service carrier in FY2017. Losses are projected to increase at Air India, AirAsia India and Vistara and total industry level losses could reach $250 to $300 million,” CAPA added.

According to the forecast, with project cost expected to go up by 10 per cent and yields likely to decline by 5 to 7 per cent, the industry’s combined loss will widen further to up to $450 million as oil prices would be hovering in the range of $55-60 per barrel. However, despite this most low cost carriers would remain profitable.

CAPA said Indian carriers would raise about $1 billion capital next year, led by Jet Airways at $300 to 400 million. Besides AirAsia India and Vistara would require significant recapitalisation, according to CAPA.

It said Indian carriers would induct 60 to 65 narrow-body and 10 to 12 regional aircraft in FY2018 to enhance their reach and were expected to place orders for 250-300 aircraft including options in the next 3 to 6 months.

Considering the current trend, low cost carriers are expected to control 75 to 80 per cent of the domestic market share within two years from around 65 per cent currently.

IndiGo with a current market share of over 42 per cent is expect to raise its domestic market share to 55-60 per cent while the domestic markets share of all the three full service airlines could fall to 20 to 25 per cent, according to CAPA.

Domestic traffic could grow by 25 per cent in FY2018 and reach 130 million passengers and international traffic would grow by 10 to 12 per cent in FY2017 and FY2018.

“The international growth remains below its true potential because of bilateral restrictions,” it said adding low cost carriers could grow more aggressively on international route from next summer.

Overall it said though the Indian market creates tremendous opportunities for airlines the inadequate infrastructure, skill shortage, flawed policy initiatives and weak regulatory oversight have emerged as major stumbling blocks.