GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Premium

Switzerland State Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger. File

India-European Free Trade Association deal | $100-billion investment target was breakthrough moment: Swiss official

Suhasini Haidar
Suhasini Haidar

Whose responsibility is it to feed community dogs in cities?

R. Aishwaryaa

Electoral bonds, the State Bank and the art of evasion

Anjali Bhardwaj,Amrita Johri

France’s exceptional women, their imprint on diplomacy

Thierry Mathou
India

BJP distances itself from Anantkumar Hegde’s remarks on changing the Indian Constitution

Lok Sabha

Kamal Haasan’s move to accept Rajya Sabha deal from DMK raises queries over MNM’s future

India

Congress president Kharge says alliance with Trinamool can happen anytime before withdrawal of nominations

Odisha

Alliance talks: Odisha BJP delegation rush to Delhi

State BJP delegation led by Manmohan Samal rushed to New Delhi for another round of discussion over party’s preparation for upcoming elections
Satyasundar Barik
Odisha BJP delegation rushed to New Delhi after being summoned by the central leadership, possibly to attend a meeting to discuss proposed BJP-BJD alliance and seat sharing. File

Electoral Bonds | SC to hear SBI’s plea seeking extension to disclose details today

A view of the Supreme Court of India (SCI).
Live

Oscars 2024 LIVE updates | ‘Oppenheimer’ wins seven awards, including Best Picture and Actor

The Hindu Bureau

Panel, headed by PM Modi, likely to appoint new Election Commissioners by March 15

Latest News

READ MORE STORIES
Monday, March 11
READ OUR EDITORIALS IN

Not law, nor duty: On ‘safe military jobs’ and Indians in war zones

Indians are being lured into fighting another country’s war 

Crisis of time: On parched Karnataka and its water woes

Rapid growth, such as Bengaluru’s this century, and short-termism cannot coexist.

Top Picks

Emma Stone wins the Oscar for Best Actress for “Poor Things” and Cillian Murphy wins the Oscar for Best Actor for “Oppenheimer” during the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024.
Movies Oscars 2024 | Full list of winners (updating live)
Kerala Manjummel Boys | Writer Jeyamohan faces social media backlash for derogatory references on Malayalis
RTI by Rajesh.R ( madurai )
Madurai RTI, a weapon waiting to be wielded
Chennai Chennai’s romance with Mollywood
The heritage building in Coimbatore houses Central Academy of State Forest Services.
Coimbatore A 112-year-old colonial structure in Coimbatore awaits renovation
Movies Oscars 2024: Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell make Oscars history as the youngest duo to win two Academy Awards
Stoic structure: Vivekanandar Illam is the first Ramakrishna Mutt in south India. Once it served as an ice storage.
Tamil Nadu From ice storage to virtual reality, Vivekanandar Illam bridges eras
A protester holds a poster during a demonstration in support of Palestinians calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, near the Dolby Theatre where the 96th Academy Awards Oscars ceremony is held on March 10, 2024, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles.
World Protests over Israel’s war in Gaza snarl traffic outside Oscars
World ‘Sacred job’: Iraq Kurds digitise books to save threatened culture
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 20: Nisha Pahuja attends a special screening of the Oscar-nominated film 'To Kill A Tiger' at The Covent Garden Hotel on February 20, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Notice Pictures)
Movies Oscars 2024: ‘To Kill a Tiger’ misses out as ‘20 Days in Mariupol’ wins Best Feature Documentary

The Hindu Opinion

Premium
‘Once again, it is up to the Supreme Court to call out the SBI’s delaying tactics’

Electoral bonds, the State Bank and the art of evasion

Anjali Bhardwaj,Amrita Johri

We need limits on election campaign spending

Rangarajan R.

The jobs crisis spells trouble for Jagan

P. Sujatha Varma
Women work at a MGNREGS site in Hubballi, Karnataka. File

Fall and rise in women’s work participation

Sonalde Desai, Pallavi Choudhuri

France’s exceptional women, their imprint on diplomacy

Thierry Mathou

Gender equality as the plank of sustainable development

Damilola Ogunbiyi,Saurabh Kumar
SEE MORE

The Hindu Explains

Premium
AI Ethics - Artificial Intelligence Ethics - Guiding Artificial Intelligence with Moral and Ethical Principles - Conceptual Illustration

Why has the government issued an AI advisory? | Explained

Aroon Deep

What are the hurdles to fair global trade? | Explained

Suresh Seshadri

Second Thomas Shoal | A symbol of defiance

Priyali Prakash
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha

G.N. Saibaba | Wheeling into freedom

Sreeparna Chakrabarty
Illustration by: R. Rajesh

Nepal’s Communist bloc | New coalition, old politics

Sanjeev Satgainya
SEE MORE

Top News Today

To Kill a Tiger

Featured

India’s documentary wave | ‘To Kill a Tiger’, ‘Against the Tide, ‘Until I Fly’ — non-fiction storytelling is gaining a following

MoviesSanjukta Sharma
READ NOW

States Updates

Cities Updates

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in