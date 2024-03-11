India
World
Opinion
Sports
e-Paper
Shorts
Data
Health
Editorial
SEARCH
FREE TRIAL
GIFT a Subscription
Subscribe
LOGIN
ACCOUNT
PREMIUM
Open in The Hindu App
FREE TRIAL
LOGIN
GIFT a Subscription
ACCOUNT
PREMIUM
Subscribe
Shorts
Data
Health
Editorial
SEARCH
India
World
Opinion
Sports
e-Paper
Shorts
Data
Health
Editorial
SEARCH
News
Business
Entertainment
Life & Style
Society
Technology
Videos
Podcast
Cities
States
Science
Show More
Chennai
Delhi
Bengaluru
Hyderabad
Movies
Food
Children
Data
Kochi
Books
Brandhub
Coupons
Education
To enjoy additional benefits
FREE TRIAL
GIFT a Subscription
Subscribe
LOGIN
ACCOUNT
PREMIUM
Showcase
Subscribe to Newsletters
Crossword+
CONNECT WITH US
Premium
India-European Free Trade Association deal | $100-billion investment target was breakthrough moment: Swiss official
Suhasini Haidar
Whose responsibility is it to feed community dogs in cities?
R. Aishwaryaa
Electoral bonds, the State Bank and the art of evasion
Anjali Bhardwaj,
Amrita Johri
France’s exceptional women, their imprint on diplomacy
Thierry Mathou
India
BJP distances itself from Anantkumar Hegde’s remarks on changing the Indian Constitution
Lok Sabha
Kamal Haasan’s move to accept Rajya Sabha deal from DMK raises queries over MNM’s future
India
Congress president Kharge says alliance with Trinamool can happen anytime before withdrawal of nominations
Odisha
Alliance talks: Odisha BJP delegation rush to Delhi
State BJP delegation led by Manmohan Samal rushed to New Delhi for another round of discussion over party’s preparation for upcoming elections
Satyasundar Barik
Electoral Bonds | SC to hear SBI’s plea seeking extension to disclose details today
Live
Oscars 2024 LIVE updates | ‘Oppenheimer’ wins seven awards, including Best Picture and Actor
The Hindu Bureau
Panel, headed by PM Modi, likely to appoint new Election Commissioners by March 15
Latest News
2024-03-11T10:08:22+05:30
- Odisha
BJP workers worry over anti-incumbency shadow amid ongoing alliance talks with BJD
2024-03-11T09:59:46+05:30
- World
Biden cajoles Netanyahu with tough talk, humanitarian concerns but Israeli PM remains dug in
2024-03-11T09:47:29+05:30
- World
U.S. will work towards six-week ceasefire in Gaza: Joe Biden
2024-03-11T09:29:37+05:30
- Other States
Assam Cabinet approves development council for 'Kiran Sheikh' community
2024-03-11T09:17:41+05:30
- Telangana
Top Telangana news developments today
READ MORE STORIES
Monday, March 11
READ OUR EDITORIALS IN
Hindi
Not law, nor duty: On ‘safe military jobs’ and Indians in war zones
Indians are being lured into fighting another country’s war
Crisis of time: On parched Karnataka and its water woes
Rapid growth, such as Bengaluru’s this century, and short-termism cannot coexist.
Top Picks
Movies
Oscars 2024 | Full list of winners (updating live)
Kerala
Manjummel Boys | Writer Jeyamohan faces social media backlash for derogatory references on Malayalis
Madurai
RTI, a weapon waiting to be wielded
Chennai
Chennai’s romance with Mollywood
Coimbatore
A 112-year-old colonial structure in Coimbatore awaits renovation
Movies
Oscars 2024: Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell make Oscars history as the youngest duo to win two Academy Awards
Tamil Nadu
From ice storage to virtual reality, Vivekanandar Illam bridges eras
World
Protests over Israel’s war in Gaza snarl traffic outside Oscars
World
‘Sacred job’: Iraq Kurds digitise books to save threatened culture
Movies
Oscars 2024: ‘To Kill a Tiger’ misses out as ‘20 Days in Mariupol’ wins Best Feature Documentary
The Hindu Opinion
Premium
Electoral bonds, the State Bank and the art of evasion
Anjali Bhardwaj,
Amrita Johri
We need limits on election campaign spending
Rangarajan R.
The jobs crisis spells trouble for Jagan
P. Sujatha Varma
Fall and rise in women’s work participation
Sonalde Desai,
Pallavi Choudhuri
France’s exceptional women, their imprint on diplomacy
Thierry Mathou
Gender equality as the plank of sustainable development
Damilola Ogunbiyi,
Saurabh Kumar
SEE MORE
The Hindu Explains
Premium
Why has the government issued an AI advisory? | Explained
Aroon Deep
What are the hurdles to fair global trade? | Explained
Suresh Seshadri
Second Thomas Shoal | A symbol of defiance
Priyali Prakash
G.N. Saibaba | Wheeling into freedom
Sreeparna Chakrabarty
Nepal’s Communist bloc | New coalition, old politics
Sanjeev Satgainya
SEE MORE
Top News Today
Top News
India
World
Sports
Business
Science
Technology
Entertainment
Life & Style
SEE MORE
Featured
India’s documentary wave | ‘To Kill a Tiger’, ‘Against the Tide, ‘Until I Fly’ — non-fiction storytelling is gaining a following
Movies
Sanjukta Sharma
READ NOW
States Updates
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
Karnataka
Kerala
Andhra Pradesh
Other States
SEE MORE
Cities Updates
Bengaluru
Chennai
Delhi
Hyderabad
Visakhapatnam
Kochi
All Cities
SEE MORE
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
Access 10 free stories every month
Save stories to read later
Access to comment on every story
Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
✕
Looks like you are already logged in from more than 3 devices!
To continue logging in, remove at least one device from the below list
Log out
Log Out from all devices
Terms & conditions
|
Institutional Subscriber
${ ind + 1 }
${ device }
Last active - ${ la }