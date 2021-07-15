Zoutons Ventures Global Dominance By Extending Its Roots To US And UAE Markets

15 July 2021 11:07 IST

The fine line between online and offline is blurring as e-commerce continues to evolve drastically over decades. When it comes to shopping online, the urban consumer expects two things primarily - convenience and concessions. Zoutons, the second-largest couponing website of India, has delivered beyond expectations on both fronts.

After becoming one of the most trusted names in the affiliate e-commerce space in India, Zoutons is one step closer to global dominance as it successfully expands and operates in the US and UAE markets. The Gurgaon based company has partnered with more than 1000 merchants across three countries to bring its users the most innovative and diverse ways of saving during their online shopping escapades.

Conquering The Indian e-commerce Market

Advertising

Advertising

Diligence, innovation, and intensive research are the three pedestals that Zoutons stands on. A team of highly driven professionals is solely dedicated to designing the best user experience for every individual that chooses Zoutons for shopping online. The coupon aggregator houses some of the most established e-retailers and brands in India, like Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Cliq, Ajio, Myntra - to name a few. As a result, more than 10 Lakh users have been able to get the best deals and saving opportunities on hundreds of product categories and services.

Earlier this year, the company announced the launch of Zoutons Chrome extension that serves as a personal shopping assistant for users trying to score the best discounts when shopping online. Speaking about the Chrome extension, Siddharth Arya, Head Of Zoutons, stated, “The convenience of our user-friendly Chrome extension lies in the fact that it’s a single-click automatic process. The user needs to click on the button “Apply Coupon”, and our extension will scan the entire cyberspace to bring the best deal for that particular order, giving that customer maximum savings.”

In addition, Zoutons also ensures to discover unique ways of notifying its users of what’s new in the market. Be it in the form of weekly newsletters, daily deals via a personalized Telegram group, or maintaining a comprehensive news section on their website - the team of couponing experts always makes sure to bring the best of everything to their users.

Expanding The Horizon

Adapting equally diligent efforts and innovative strategies, Zoutons has successfully managed to expand to the US and UAE markets. By launching for US www.zouton.com and www.zoutons.ae for UAE, the company strives to mirror its success in these international markets to everything they have achieved in India and more.

Online shopping is not a new concept in either the US or UAE. Top cities in UAE, especially Dubai, are heaven for bargain hunters. But for your online deal pursuits, Zoutons bargains the discounts for you, bringing you the lowest possible prices from your favourite e-retail stores.

The company has already onboarded some of the most prominent and celebrated brands for both domains. Popular stores like Hobby Lobby, Kohl’s, Michael’s, Ulta, and many more for Zouton.com, and Namshi, Talabat, Zomato, AliExpress, for Zoutons.ae, are bringing in the best saving options for all registered Zoutons users.

Furthermore, Zoutons maintains an extensive news section across all three of its domains. This section comprises thoroughly researched blogs covering everything from the latest and upcoming sales to the newest shopping trends and coupons for popular stores. The team is currently working on expanding the Zoutons Chrome Extension for the US user base, which will operate on all shopping websites and portals by bringing in the highest discounts across multiple categories and domains.

After hitting remarkable milestones this year, the expansion into international markets will induce new opportunities along with new challenges for Zoutons. Already featuring hundreds of prominent international stores on its website, the company hopes to leave a lasting impression.