Zoutons Is Changing The Way People Shop Online : A Revolutionary Venture Into Global E-com Market

The changeover from the traditional brick and mortar shops to online sites happened rather quickly. Which also catalyzed the emergence of innumerable new saving and coupon websites across the Internet.

Operating in such a highly competitive realm, Zoutons, managed to be India’s second largest couponing website, and in about no time. The company is also the only couponing site in the world to have established itself globally. From the Middle East to Europe, Zoutons has ventured bravely and successfully into the world’s ecommerce market. One of the prime reasons for the same could be the company’s customer centric approach, aiming to make its customer’s shopping experience more economical and convenient.

Back in 2013, a year when India was witnessing one of its biggest outbreaks in the e-commerce market, Zoutons, took the opportunity and introduced the shoppers to a revolutionary online shopping experience. From Flipkart, Myntra to Noon, Walmart, Doordash and more, the company aggregated coupons from top e-commerce retailers across the globe and offered them in the most feasible way possible.

Making Saving Easy and Fun For Its Customers Worldwide

A click on this shopping platform can take the buyer over the globe. India, US and UAE are the top nations with this e-commerce footing. The reason is to combine shoppers’ desires with massive rebates in just about anything.

India

As we approach the festive season, we would witness a rapid surge in online shopping with retailers flooding its sites with a tremendous range of sales and coupons for its shoppers. As exemplary as it may sound, picking out the right one from the massive pool of online offers can be extremely daunting.

Keeping this in mind, Zoutons is providing a platform where shoppers can easily navigate through the coupons of the categories from retailers such as Amazon, Ajio, Tata Cliq, Licious, Hostinger, Dell - to name a few. Thus, saving you ample time and your precious money.

United States Of America

From ordering your favorite meals at Grubhub or Doordash to shopping for fall decor items from Target, Kohl’s etc, all can be done with just a single click of a button at the comfort of your home. The coupon aggregator encompasses hundreds of top retailers with an extremely varied range of coupons on its domain Zouton - customized for its customers in the States. The US market has also seen an exceptional surge resulting in a consolidated increase in Zoutons over the last couple of year

United Arab Emirates

With an ever-so-escalating customer base, the company has launched Zoutons Ae in the first half of 2020, thus, firming its roots in the United Arab Emirates as well. Within a short span of time, Zoutons managed to tie up a series of over 500 merchant coalitions in the region. From electronics and groceries to food, entertainment and more, shoppers can hover over a wide spectrum of categories from the region’s top retailers such as Noon, Carrefour, AliExpress etc.

Middle East Region

Taking the advantage of a rather rapid surge of coupons and online savings in the GCC and the MENA region, Zoutons has recently launched the Arabic version of its site. Now customers, with Arabic language set as their prime language on the Google search bar, will be redirected to a whole new website Zoutons Ar where they can find the best deals from the region’s top retailers. The digital media start-up has also partnered up with one of the leading B2B affiliate groups such as ArabyAds, CPX etc, in a move to expand its own revenue rates and the overall reach in the coming years.

A Vision For The Future

Going local is a part of the company’s global expansion strategy which would further unfold itself into various other European countries soon. The India-born coupon aggregator is doing all it takes to make the most of the blooming e-commerce market and the B2B marketing models. The couponing experts at Zoutons are working diligently to ensure the codes/deals are authentic and working. Following the trends of the emerging affiliate marketing combined with a strive to grow and expand is what Zoutons is aiming for, hence the slow and steady expansion into the world market.