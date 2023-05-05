Your gold jewellery can help you get an instant loan to meet your needs

May 05, 2023 04:40 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST

Gold has been an integral part of Indian culture for centuries, making it a popular asset among Indian households. However, it is not just because of their beauty or status symbol that they are prized. It is also because gold can serve as collateral for a loan, making it a valuable resource during financial emergencies.

Getting a loan against gold jewellery is a popular mode of financing in India. When you pledge gold for a loan, you can use the amount for any immediate need you may have. Unlike other secured loans, gold loans come with no end-use restrictions and are ideal for fulfilling various planned or unplanned expenses. You can easily get a quick loan starting from Rs. 5,000 up to Rs. 2 crore, in exchange of your 22-karat gold jewellery.

Read on to know the benefits of gold loans provided by lenders like Bajaj Finance and why it can be a good option if you require immediate financial assistance.

Quick and easy access to funds

A loan against gold is a secured loan that allows you to pledge your gold ornaments in exchange for funds. The loan amount you can get depends on the value of the gold pledged. Leading financial institutions offer up to 75% of the value of the gold ornaments, as per RBI regulations.

One of the key benefits of a loan against gold is that it provides quick and easy access to funds. You can get the loan amount disbursed into your account within just a few hours of submitting the required documents.

Convenient repayment options

With a Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan, you also have the flexibility of choosing a repayment tenure that suits your financial situation the best. You have the option of paying the entire interest amount at the beginning of the loan tenure and settle the remaining principal later. Or you can select monthly, quarterly, or yearly interest payments and pay off the principal amount at the end of the loan tenure, without any prepayment charges.

Low interest rate

As the loan is secured against physical gold jewellery, the gold loan interest rate is generally low as compared to other types of unsecured loans such as personal loans. Bajaj Finance offers gold loans with interest rate starting from just 9.50% per annum.

Also, to plan your financial journey better you can use the free online gold loan EMI calculator offered by Bajaj Finance. A calculator is a handy online tool that helps you estimate your loan eligibility, interest rates, and monthly repayments.

Easy application process

If you need a loan against gold to pay for planned or unplanned needs, you can look at the online gold loan offered by Bajaj Finance. If you are an Indian citizen between the ages of 21 and 70, you can apply using only your KYC paperwork. Usually, a voter ID card, an Aadhaar card, a passport, a driver’s licence, together with proof of residency, is sufficient to secure the loan.

All you need to do is visit a Bajaj Finance branch near you. You can also easily apply online by going to the Bajaj Finserv website and following these simple steps:

● Step 1: Visit the Gold Loan section of the website

● Step 2: Click on the online application form

● Step 3: Enter your first and last name as it appears on your PAN card

● Step 4: Enter your 10-digit mobile number and select your city

● Step 5: Enter the OTP that was sent to your registered mobile number and submit the application

● Step 6: Set up your appointment at the nearest gold loan branch office from the options displayed

It really is that easy. Apply for a gold loan and manage your expenses with ease by visiting the Bajaj Finance website.

‘This article is part of sponsored content programme.’