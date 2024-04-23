Young Professionals: Start Building Wealth with Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

April 23, 2024 02:48 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST

Starting your career is exciting. You are earning your own money and have the freedom to make financial decisions. While it is tempting to spend it all, building a savings habit now can make a huge difference in the long run. Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit (FD) offer a smart way for young professionals to start their wealth-building journey.

Types of FDs offered by Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance offers two primary types of Fixed Deposits (FDs) to cater to different investor needs:

Cumulative FD: In this type, your interest is reinvested periodically along with the principal amount. This leads to compounding growth which helps in maximising your returns. At maturity, you receive the entire accumulated amount. Cumulative FDs are ideal for long-term investors aiming to build significant wealth. Non-cumulative FD: This option provides regular interest payouts. You can choose the frequency (monthly, quarterly, half yearly or annually) that best suits your requirements. Non-cumulative FDs are a good choice for those seeking a source of regular income from their investment.

What makes Bajaj Finance FD a smart choice?

High returns: Your hard-earned money deserves the best. Bajaj Finance offers one of the highest FD interest rates around. Customers under the age of 60 years can earn up to 8.60% p.a., and senior citizens enjoy even higher rates – up to 8.85% p.a.

No time for paperwork? Bajaj Finance FD can be opened and managed entirely online via their website or app, fitting seamlessly into your busy life. Tailored to your goals: Bajaj Finance offers flexible tenures (12 to 60 months). Save for a vacation or down payment with a shorter tenure or maximise long-term wealth-building with a longer FD.

Bajaj Finance offers flexible tenures (12 to 60 months). Save for a vacation or down payment with a shorter tenure or maximise long-term wealth-building with a longer FD. Income or growth: Choose payout options (monthly, quarterly, half yearly, annually or at maturity) to supplement income if needed or reinvest interest for powerful compounding growth.

Choose payout options (monthly, quarterly, half yearly, annually or at maturity) to supplement income if needed or reinvest interest for powerful compounding growth. Proven reliability: Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is not just about high rates. Their high credit ratings ([ICRA]AAA(Stable) and CRISIL AAA/STABLE), over 5 lakh happy customers, and vast deposit base demonstrate trust and security.

How FDs help build wealth

Saving early has a significant impact on your future. Here is how FDs can help:

Emergency fund: An FD can be your safety net for unexpected expenses, so you do not need to rely on loans. Down payment: Saving with an FD can bring you closer to your dream of buying a house or car. Financial goals: Whether it is further education, travel, or starting a business, an FD helps you reach those goals steadily. Long-term growth: The earlier you start, the more you benefit from compounding interest. This means your interest earns interest, resulting in exponential growth over time.

Bajaj Finance FD vs traditional Post Office saving account

FD calculator: Tool for informed investment planning

The FD calculator serves as an important tool for smartly planning your FD investments. It can help you easily determine potential returns by entering investment details.

Steps to use the Bajaj Finance FD Calculator:

Visit the Bajaj Finserv website or app

Locate the FD Calculator

Enter your preferred investment amount, tenure, interest payout frequency, and customer type (senior citizen or below 60)

Instantly view the projected returns

Conclusion

Building a strong financial foundation early in your career sets you up for future success. Bajaj Finance FD offer young professionals a safe, flexible, and rewarding way to start saving and investing. By starting now, even with small amounts, you take control of your financial future.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”