Yoshitha Housing & Infra - A Vision to Create Value for its Customers

August 14, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST

While earning the trust and confidence of homebuyers forms a significant part of the narrative, the other facet involves sustainable construction practices and innovating in response to the ever-shifting demands of realty market.

At the helm of affairs stands Chairman and Managing Director Kamalakar Ganadi, a man of few words but unwavering determination. His vision is the foundation upon which Yoshitha Housing & Infra is built, creating an enterprise characterized by steadfast ethical principles, astute professionalism, and an unwavering commitment to delivering value to the customer. Speaking in a poignant tone, he remarks, “This Company is an embodiment of emotion.” The name ‘Yoshitha’ pays homage to his late niece while serving as a profound wellspring of inspiration. It also reflects his determination to transcend all boundaries in projects he undertakes.

By industry standards six years is a short timeframe to establish an enviable reputation in the real estate and housing segment. However, Kamalakar admits this was possible because of team work and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, propelling the enterprise into limelight. The impressive ventures spanning Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have captured the market’s attention due to a flawless fusion of affordability, connectivity, and contemporary design. The evidence is palpably displayed in the structures that grace the routes of the Hyderabad Highway (Telangana) and the Vijayawada Highway (Andhra Pradesh). Ingrained within Yoshitha’s DNA is a legacy of construction brilliance, guided by unwavering transparency, and fortified by resolute standards that brook no compromise.

As a premier real estate developer, Yoshitha Housing & Infra encompasses a wide spectrum of consumer segments, ranging from affordable aspirational housing to top-tier residences. The company boasts of a diversified portfolio with projects at various stages of development. Beyond ongoing ventures, a robust pipeline of projects is lined up for the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

When quizzed about the future of housing in the near future, Kamalakar is swift to emphasize that the outlook for housing demand has remained consistently positive in recent years. Furthermore, this momentum is anticipated to continue in the future, driven by urbanization, heightened affordability, favourable consumer sentiments, and aspirational needs. This is because the concept of an ‘ideal home’ tugs at the heartstrings of large chunk of middle-class buyers.

Keeping the evolving developments in the real estate industry in mind, Yoshitha Housing & Infra Pvt Ltd. is focused on faster execution and delivery of ongoing projects along with launching aesthetically designed projects in the High-End, Mid-End, and affordable segments across the HMDA (Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority), APCRDA (Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority) and DTCP (Directorate of Town and Country Planning).

The Company’s transformative approach to real estate development is evident in the dedication to understanding customer needs, delivering superior quality, and enhancing residents’ lives in a holistic manner.

When it comes to success of any project, quality and timely deliver impacts the outcomes. Yoshitha Infra boasts an impeccable track record of successfully completing 9 projects across segment within the promised time frame. These include Yoshitha’s Celebrity WoxRidge, Celebrity Hill view, Luminous Serenity, Supreme Zone, Eminent Empire, Dharani Enclave, Green Valley.

Neel Gardens from the group is a plotted project option giving customers a unique opportunity to own a piece of land in a beautiful and serene environment.

Neel Gardens is located in the heart of nature, surrounded by lush greenery and scenic views that will take your breath away. It offers a wide range of residential plots of various sizes that are perfect for building dream home or for investment purposes. Each plot is thoughtfully designed to provide ample space for you to create a personalized and comfortable living space.

With easy access to major roads, schools, hospitals, and shopping centre’s, Neel Gardens offers the perfect balance between urban and rural living.

What truly sets Yoshitha apart is its formidable team of 3000 members spanning across various verticals. The company believes in fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive work environment that cultivates a culture of collaboration. The company has also adopted a comprehensive and integrated approach to human capital development processes and initiatives.

In a philosophical reflection, Kamalakar delves into the company’s vision that distinguishes him from many other entrepreneurs. In its plan to turn things around, Yoshitha identified four key pillars to drive growth —business, processes, people and technology. For the future, he has set a benchmark of creating a workforce exceeding one lakh individuals within his company, offering both direct and indirect employment opportunities.

While it may sound incredibly idealistic, the social responsibility of generating employment, what about the business impact of the decision on stakeholders. The question then arises: how does this idealism align with the practicalities of the market?

Amidst the escalating property prices, will affordable housing ever become a reality? As land prices surge, the real estate market undergoes vertical expansion, leading to an increase in apartment costs in both urban and suburban areas.

Kamalakar, however, holds a contrarian view; he believes affordable housing for the middle-class will pave way for economic growth. He adds that this is the absolute new reality of the Indian economy, which has undergone a significant shift from being predominantly agrarian to becoming more urbanized.

Kamalakar Ganadi

Chairman and Managing Director

Yoshitha Housing and Infra Pvt Ltd

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.