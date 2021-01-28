World’s leading international hospitality education available to Indian students

Prepare in Switzerland for a competitive job market

Getting a foothold in the job market as a graduate can be very difficult. Employers analyse resumes down to the last detail, so how can you stand out from the crowd? Great qualifications, work experience and international experience are what count. It is difficult to find a place that combines all these criteria, here EHL Passugg occupies a rather unique position.

Gain a degree and work experience

Not only is Switzerland the birthplace of hospitality, it also known for its outstanding education and safe environment. Switzerland boasts a unique dual education system, which means that students do not have to choose between gaining work experience and their studies. At the tertiary level, the education sector is divided into two segments: professional and higher education. Both pathways offer high school graduates the chance to earn degrees with Level 6 recognition under the International Standard Classification of Education.

Professional degrees are federally accredited specialized degrees that focus on skills for jobs that are in demand. Thanks to the blend of theory and practical training, graduates are ready to join the workforce with a combination of skills and work experience highly valued by employers. Professional degree graduates have access to interesting positions and excellent career development opportunities, but they may also continue their studies to earn a higher education degree through accelerated bachelor programs.

Their dual education system is one of the reasons why Switzerland is known for its highly trained workforce and a world leader in innovation. The system has disproven the idea that one must attend university to have a successful career. In fact, some of the most important business figures in the country, such as Sergio Ermotti, former CEO of the Swiss Bank UBS, began his career with a professional degree.

What is the Professional Path?

English-speaking students from around the world have taken advantage of the unique opportunity to receive a dual education in hospitality management at EHL Passugg on what we call the Professional Path. This is the only opportunity to gain a dual education in hospitality management in English in Switzerland.

Starting with the Swiss Professional Degree in Hospitality Management, students build a strong foundation in hospitality operations while developing leadership and management skills. They apply their knowledge in applied projects in the field, as well as during the school-supported internship semesters that allow students the chance gain industry related work experience. Graduates of the Swiss Professional Degree have the option to continue their studies at EHL and complete the Bachelor of Science in International Hospitality Management in just three additional semesters through an accelerated program. During the bachelor semesters, students expand their entrepreneurial skills and received advanced management training.

In the final semester of the Swiss Professional Degree, students have the option to major in either Culinary Arts or Spa and Wellness Management, an option exclusive to the Professional Path students at EHL. Students who continue with the Bachelor will have the opportunity to

specialize their skills further with elective courses. The elective classes vary according to industry trends and demands to ensure EHL graduates have skills that are in high demand by employers. Professional Path students carry the knowledge they gain in the classroom into their internship semesters, where they can apply what they have learned in real life. During the internships, students not only get to know different companies and workplace environments, they also gain valuable work experience in Switzerland as well as in the international market. They also make useful contacts and begin building their professional network for their future career.

At the end of the EHL Professional Path, students not only have two recognized diplomas, but also industry experience from their two internships making them highly qualified and skilled in their chosen professions.

Why a hospitality degree?

Today, hospitality is a generic term, which includes all sectors where customer satisfaction is key. It offers employment opportunities in operational, managerial and executive level positions in a broad range of industries. While many hospitality graduates still pursue careers in traditional hospitality sectors such as lodging, food and beverage, and tourism, many have found success in other industries too. Well-trained hospitality professionals are in high demand in all industries who wish to deliver service excellence to their customers. Industries such as finance, real estate, consulting, and luxury brands actively recruit hospitality graduates for their unique blend of business and service skills. HSBC, Chanel, Porsche and Disneyland Resort are just a few of the organizations that have recruited EHL Passugg graduates in the past. Why? Because the skills learned in a hospitality management degree are transferable to many other industries.

Hospitality skills are transferable

Hospitality is all about people. It's about providing a guest or customer with the excellent service and creating unique and memorable experiences. In addition to the hard skills such as marketing, project management, or accounting obtained in a hospitality management degree, this requires highly demanded soft skills and emotional intelligence. Understanding the customer and their needs calls for emotional competencies and a good sense of one’s self, both personally and professionally. To excel as a hospitality professional requires teamwork, problem solving, and leadership skills in addition to cultural awareness and exceptional communication skills. Skills appreciated by employers in many different industries, as they are increasingly considered as high-values skills recognised to drive performance.

The curriculum at EHL Passugg therefore focuses on the personal as well as professional development of the individual. Students are given the tools and support to develop these essential skills. They receive regular personalised feedback and coaching to ensure they are building their soft skills and emotional intelligence throughout their studies.

Although the professional study path at EHL Passugg may take a little longer than the well-known traditional university path, EHL’s Professional Path graduates complete their education with two Swiss degrees and professional experience from two school-supported internships. This can make all the difference when you need to stand out from the crowd in a highly competitive job market. Want to know more? Get in touch for more information

About EHL Passugg

Founded as the first hotel school in 1893, the EHL Education Group helps talented students from around the world build successful and fulfilling careers.

The EHL Swiss School of Tourism and Hospitality (EHL SSTH) in Passugg has been a front-runner in professional Swiss hospitality management education since 1966. EHL Passugg’s undergraduate programs run in both English and German, and have Swiss federal accreditation.

The EHL Passugg campus is located in a 19th century former spa-hotel and currently hosts students from more than 30 countries. Students benefit from small class sizes and a supportive, family-style learning environment. The boutique campus atmosphere provides students with a truly unique learning experience. The Passugg campus is located in the alpine canton of Graubünden, one of Switzerland’s top tourism regions and home to luxury destinations such as St Moritz and Davos.

Graduates of EHL Passugg become members of the EHL Alumni global community with more than 25,000 members, in 150 countries on 5 continents.

