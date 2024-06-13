Work From Home Security: Stay Safe and Productive

The digital revolution has fueled a surge in freelancing, with more and more people choosing the flexibility and location independence of remote work. This shift, further amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, offers a wealth of benefits – from setting your own hours to accessing global projects. However, the convenience of working from home comes hand-in-hand with increased cybersecurity vulnerabilities for both businesses and individuals.

Here’s where a robust work-from-home security strategy becomes crucial. To mitigate the risks posed by cyber threats, consider utilising a comprehensive solution like Avast for home security.

Key areas that you should focus on while to ensure work-from-home network security are:

Physical security

It is crucial to protect your assets, employees, and facilities from any kind of online threat. Physical security ensures protection from external and internal threats through good surveillance and access control, keeping a close eye on those who have physical access to your work area.

Network security

A network comprises many interconnected devices, such as wireless networks, servers, and computers, susceptible to cyber-attacks. Network security ensures that your stored data and computer network are protected from any cyber threat. It uses various hardware and software tools or SaaS services to protect your network and ensures that it is trustworthy and usable.

Data security

To ensure data security while working from home, make sure that you have separate work and personal use devices. Remember to encrypt your devices and ensure that your operating system and software are up-to-date. Strong passwords or PINs should protect your devices. Lastly, use a good antivirus to ensure the best cybersecurity for home offices.

Why is work-from-home security important?

The risks associated with working from home security are the same as you work in a corporate office. Chances of sharing confidential information with unreliable users, openly storing the access keys, using the same passwords, viruses and unsafe Wi-Fi networks are a few of the mistakes that might happen unintentionally by anyone. Work from home security becomes essential to avoid instances that might risk the entire organisation’s data.

The foundation of your secure work-from-home environment hinges on a strong network and robust data protection strategies. Here’s how we suggest you fortify your defences:

Everything you need to set up your working from home security

There are a few steps you can take which won’t take long, and you’ll be suited up ready to work from home eliminating any worries of your work data being accessed by unauthorised personnel. Let’s run through them one-by-one.

Scan your network for breaches

You can use the AVAST Wi-Fi Inspector tool that acts like a security scanner for your home Wi-Fi. It checks for weaknesses that could be exploited by attackers, including weak encryption, outdated router firmware, and unsecure settings. By pinpointing these vulnerabilities, AVAST Wi-Fi Inspector helps you shore up your home network’s defences and work securely.

Find out more about the AVAST Wi-Fi Inspector tool , which is included in their Business Security Packages .

Use a password manager for a more complex password

Consider a password manager like AVAST Passwords to generate and store unique, complex credentials for all your accounts. This eliminates the risk of password reuse, a major phishing vulnerability for remote workers. And if possible, you can sometimes enable Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) on some platforms for an extra layer of security.

Find out more about the AVAST Password Manager , which is included in their Business Security Packages .

Use a VPN to secure your network

This is particularly useful if you find yourself working from a cafe or co-working space. A VPN encrypts your internet traffic, safeguarding your data from prying eyes on public Wi-Fi networks. There are hundreds of VPN providers out there to choose from, but with AVAST , you get access to a handful of useful tools that’ll protect you and your business online..

Find out more about the AVAST VPN , which is included two of the three Business Security Packages .

Best Practices for Data Breach Prevention

If you live or work in a shared space, it becomes more important for you to keep your data secure.

Here are some quick practices that ensure physical security for remote workers:

While discussing or accessing sensitive information, be careful of your surroundings and who is around you.

It’s best you place your equipment and monitors carefully while working from home. Avoid keeping your monitor or laptop screen facing the window to ensure that nobody misuses it. If you keep your desk in a more “public” space while having roommates, you can unintentionally share crucial or private information with others.

Ensure that you have a secure wireless network in your office or home. Doing so prevents hijackers from messing up your wireless network. Of course, no one would want to share sensitive information with someone searching for free Wi-Fi.

Remember to turn off your computer even when working from home. This may sound like something other than urgent, but leaving your computer open can allow others to get access to your sensitive information. After finishing your work, sign out from your desktop or laptop and keep your tablets and smartphones locked.

Shield Your Small Business with Avast Small Office Protection

Running a small business is tough enough without worrying about cyberattacks. Avast Small Office Protection takes the stress out of online security with an all-in-one solution that protects your devices, data, and network.

Fort Knox for your business data: Viruses, phishing emails, and ransomware can all cripple a small business. Avast’s award-winning antivirus acts like a digital fortress, keeping your critical data safe from these threats. No more sleepless nights worrying about lost customer information or operational downtime.

Browse confidently, even on public Wi-Fi: Public Wi-Fi is a must for many businesses on the go, but it can also be a security risk. Avast helps to protect your employees’ devices and data, even on unsecured networks. Plus, Real Site helps them avoid fake websites designed to steal login credentials or financial information.

Tech support whenever you need it: Even the most tech-savvy teams can run into problems. Avast offers 24/5 English technical support via email, chat, or phone. So, whether you have a question about a security warning or need help configuring settings, their friendly tech team is always there to assist you.

Stop ransomware attacks before they happen: Ransomware is a growing threat that can lock down your entire business network. Avast’s Ransomware Blocker keeps your data safe by preventing hackers from holding your business hostage.

Find out more here

FAQs

What are strong passwords, and how can I manage them?

Use a complex combination of upper and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols. And avoid using the same password for multiple platforms.

What is Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and why is it important?

MFA adds an extra layer of security by requiring a second verification code after entering your password. This is most often done by sending a code to your mobile device.

How can I spot a phishing scam email?

To find out how to spot a phishing scam email, read our guide on ‘Phishing: How to spot scams and protect yourself’

Is it safe to use personal devices for work?

Some companies allow you to use your own devices to work and have security protocols in place. Check your company policy and consider using a separate work profile on your device.

Do I need a VPN for remote work?

If you use public Wi-Fi networks (cafes, co-working spaces). A VPN encrypts your internet traffic, making it unreadable to prying eyes, so this is something we highly suggest.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”