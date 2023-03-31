Woodward’s Gripe Water v/s Colic – an explainer 

March 31, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST

Colic is a very common condition found in 1 out of 4 babies. Though it starts in a baby’s early years, it goes away on its own as they start growing. Symptoms include loud, nonstop crying, known as colicky pain, for a long time without any reason. As a result, the baby is not able to sleep properly, which makes it very fussy. The crying lasts for a long time, typically more than three hours a day, and comes back in a pattern. A colicky baby will exhibit these symptoms more than three days a week. The intense crying, which appears more like screaming, follows a particular pattern and is characterized by its predictable timing. It occurs in episodes and takes place regularly. As mentioned earlier, its pattern makes it very predictable- the pain can come back every evening. Even after the crying goes away, the baby can be extremely fussy and hence sleep deprived.

One of the best ways to treat this condition in newborns is gripe water . Babies with colic, gas and related problem can be best treated with gripe water which is so easily available as an over-the-counter supplementary. It is important to note here that the popular brands, like Woodward’s Gripe Water do not contain any alcohol in it. It is one of the most convenient remedies symptoms of digestion-related issues like gas and acidity that are very common in babies when their stomach is not fully developed yet. The natural ingredients present in gripe water act as a relaxing agent that calms down a baby’s aching stomach.

Woodward’s gripe water is an ayurvedic formulation made with a combination of Dill seed oil (Anethum Graveolens) and Sarjikakshara that provides symptomatic relief to infants, babies and children from stomach pain caused due to gas, acidity and indigestion. Dill seed is known to have a stomach-soothing effect while Sarjikakshara is used to balance stomach acid.

It also contains a small amount of sugar to make it palatable. While it does contain preservatives, these are used in miniscule quantities, way below the prescribed limit. It is important to note that any liquid formulation needs preservatives in order to make it safe for consumption over a long period of time.

A common concern for any parent for their child could be if they are using the right product for their child, and most importantly, if the product they are using on their child is safe. Woodward’s says its products are 100% safe and has been trusted for years by mothers. The company is committed to manufacturing safe and effective solution made from an approved ayurvedic formulation containing natural ingredients such as Dill Seed Oil and Sarjikakshara, among other things. Responding to rumours of alcohol content in Woodward’s Gripe water, the company spokesperson said “Mothers can rest assured, knowing that there is no alcohol content in Woodward’s Gripe Water whatsoever. We are all aware of how rumours spread in this whatsapp age. All we ask is that you trust us, as you have trusted us for so many generations.”

