Wondering How to Plan for Your Child’s Financial Future? A Guide for Young Parents

Becoming a parent is a joy like no other, but it also comes with its own set of challenges. You are responsible for another human — not only do you have to take care of its basic needs, but also plan for its future, build a corpus for your child’s education and marriage.

These life events may seem too far at this point, but making prudent financial moves early on is an important step for young parents. Furthermore, with the uncertainties life throws at us, you never know when an emergency strikes. That’s why having a pool of savings always helps. In a nutshell, every little action has a consequence on your child’s future.

Here are five key financial moves young parents must take.

1. Chalk out a budget: It is a no-brainer that an addition to your family is likely to increase your expenses. From buying food and products for your baby to visiting a pediatrician, several aspects need to be covered. And of course, you need funds for all of this. You may feel that cutting down on your investments is the best way to go about it, but do not do this at all.

Instead, fine-tune your budget by relooking at your expenses. Those takeouts or frequent online purchases can probably go down a little. Sounds doable, doesn’t it?

2. Build an emergency fund: It is most likely that you already have an emergency fund to help you out during uncertain events. But if you don’t, start right away. Make sure you keep six months to a year’s worth of funds aside. That’s because you also have the responsibility of your child now. You should also try to work towards building a bigger emergency fund over time. Start when you are expecting the baby, instead of creating one post-delivery.

3. Think of new financial goals: Every family has certain financial goals, and that must be the case with you and your partner. But when you have a new member in the family, the various stages of his/her life must also be considered. Here’s an example: when your child turns three, he/she will start going to school, so automatically your expenses will go up. There are also long-term financial goals like your child’s higher education and marriage. Don’t get bogged down. Start planning and saving for these life events early on, and don’t forget to factor in inflation.

Besides, set aside some money for your retirement too. As your body slows down with age, you will not be able to work as hard. That means you need a steady stream of income so that your lifestyle is not compromised.

4. Buying life insurance: Do not forget to buy term life insurance to keep your family protected, even in your absence. Opt for adequate coverage that can also take care of your baby’s needs. In case you already have a life insurance policy, increase your cover, before the baby is born (when you are expecting). Calculate the difference between the cover that you need and currently have, and then evaluate what to do next.

5. Purchase health insurance for your child: Not many know that a child is eligible for health insurance after he/she completes 90 days. By now, we already know that life is full of ups and downs. While we embrace the former, we are never truly prepared for the latter. Due to this reason, it is imperative to have a health insurance policy in your child’s name. You could also buy a floater health insurance policy that covers the entire family.

