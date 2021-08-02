With the highest content security, MTalkie is good news for both the filmmakers and binge-watchers

Kochi: They say necessity is the mother of invention. But in the case of OTT platforms, it was a different story altogether. The invention - OTT platforms - came a little earlier and the necessity followed. When it followed, people invented 'binge watching' in places like Kerala too. Binge-watching: It's the practice of watching entertainment or informational content for a prolonged time span. Yes, when the OTT platform became a necessity, we made it a 365 day, 24x7 festival. For it was not just replacing watching movies in cinemas but was making good for almost all the other entertainment forms held in public places and for a lot of meetings and conferences too which were supplying food for thought. But there was a catch, especially when it came to movies: Movies get pirated almost the same day for free downloads across the world through various social media platforms. This is the major reason many of the big-budget movies are shying away from the OTT releases. But is there a dearth of newer OTT platforms?

Every other day, there is a new OTT platform gets launched. Good. But did anyone address the piracy issue? Enter MTalkie, the OTT platform with a big difference. Meaning, no duplication or piracy is possible for a movie streamed via MTalkie. And no wonder, for a product developed by an IT security company. Developed by Squad Mind, an IT security company with units in Dubai and Kochi, MTalkie will start streaming first with Malayalam movies. There's one more attraction to choose MTalkie - that they have a variety of package options on offer. MTalkie is almost impregnable with no option to download and curbs screen recording. Moviemakers can heave a sigh of relief! The news has literally painted the tinsel town red with moviemakers readying to grab the opportunity to release some of the much-awaited big-ticket movies through MTalkie.

Leaders with years of experience and impeccable expertise in cybersecurity at MTalkie have lavishly contributed to the creation of the platform. According to Rammohan S Menon, CEO, Squad Mind Media "Movies are made with a lot of investments and efforts of many talented people. It's shocking to see them going down the drain one fine day just because they choose to release them through unsafe OTT platforms. MTalkie would stop this menace once for all,".

In the upcoming months, MTalkie viewers can relish both South Indian and North Indian movies. Shortly, an international expansion is also intended with an endless list of movies including Spanish, English, and Iranian among others. Viewers are given the option to handpick movies according to their tastes.In addition to this, MTalkie can be used simultaneously on your phone, laptop, smart TV, or any three devices of your choice. Alongside, MTalkie vouches for HD quality movies, which makes it exceptional among the rest of the Indian platforms. Also, various recharge options are also provided. For more details please visit www.mtalkie.com.

Movie producers and distributors interested in releasing their movies in MTalkie can contact on +919207094607 or marketing@mtalkie.com