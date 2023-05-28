With Cadbury Dairy Milk, it’s indeed an ‘Iniya Kondattam’ in Tamil Nadu.

May 28, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST

Cadbury Daily Milk’s ‘Cadbury Iniya Kondattam’ is a glorious celebration of Tamil Nadu’s cuisine and Tamil pride. This one-of-a-kind initiative in association with The Hindu takes people on an interesting culinary journey along with the state’s favourite celebrities. Sangeetha Veg Restaurant, Ganga Sweets and Hot Breads are part of this novel and delicious campaign.

The speciality of the initiative was the curation of 5 deserts named after 5 well-known celebrities - cricketer Dinesh Karthik, actor Priya Bhavani Shankar, singer Sivaangi Krishna Kumar, lyricist, singer and rapper Arivu, and popular celebrity Chef Damu. The sweets and desserts curated by food historian and celebrity Chef Rakesh Raghunathan are available in select partner outlets across Chennai.

The unique campaign has struck a chord with the people of Chennai. The 5-part YouTube web series featuring the celebrities’ fun banter with Chef Rakesh Raghunathan have become an instant hit among the audiences. The refreshing chat show not only brought out the never-seen-before side of the celebrities but also showcased the making of these uniquely curated sweet dishes.

Dinesh Karthik is a true cricketing champion whose exploits in the field are well known. Sticking to a strict regimen, especially ahead of tournaments, both at home and abroad, DK, as he is popularly known has a sweet tooth. His favourite childhood sweet paal halwa got a chocolaty twist and thus was born ‘Dinesh Karthik’s Chocolate Paal Halwa’ specially curated and prepared as part of this campaign.

For Chef Damu, it has to be the ‘sarkarai pongal’ or the sweet Pongal that tops his list of favourite sweets. In his honour, ‘Chocolate Pongal’ made from Cadbury Dairy Milk. Chef Damu did confess that the latest creation tastes even better than his original favourite.

Actor Priya Bhavani Shankar – a rising star in the Tamil film industry revealed that athirasam was her favourite sweet as a child. But paitham paruppu (moong dal) payasam made by her mother is her all-time-favourite sweet dish. Owing to busy shooting schedules and a strict diet regimen meant being less indulgent on sweets. Through this campaign we fulfilled her yearning by preparing ‘Priya Bhavani Shankar’s Chocolate Paruppu Payasam.’ An yummy fusion dish that can now be relished by the people of Chennai too.

Singer Sivaangi Krishna Kumar, a multi-talented sensation in the television entertainment recalled her fond days of exploring new cuisines across the country. So, naturally Sivaangi was overjoyed to watch her namesake dish being prepare and named after her. ‘Sivaangi’s Choco Nut Mittai’ - a mix of chocolates and nuts is the ideal dessert for a celebrity with many talents.

Last but not the least, lyricist and rapper Arivu likes sweet aval (flattened rice), mango and jaggery. In addition, his most-loved snacks are honey candy, groundnut chikki and kamarkat. Rapper Arivu’s ‘Chocolate Kamarkattu’ is dedicated to this amazing lyricist, singer, and rapper.

“Sangeetha Veg is elated to collaborate with Cadbury and The Hindu once again for the Cadbury Iniya Kondattam campaign.

We at Sangeetha are always looking for ways to serve new and exciting dishes to our customers and we’ve got this wonderful opportunity to serve a chocolaty twist to classic south Indian sweet dishes.

We’ve got an overwhelming response for this campaign making us look forward to many such interesting activities with Cadbury and The Hindu,

Management, Sangeetha Veg. Restaurants.

“We are very happy and honoured to be a part of the collaboration with Cadbury and The Hindu. We, as owners, are always on the lookout for innovative ways to bond with our customers and there is no better way to connect with them than selling a sweet named after their favourite Tamil celebrities. The response so far has been exciting. We are certainly looking forward to being a part of this partnership in the coming years,

N.Senthil Kumar, Proprietor, Ganga Sweets.

Partnering with a reputed brand like Cadbury was a great pleasure for us at Hot Breads. Customers were very happy to see the blend of their products into our menu lines

Tarun Mahadevan Director Advantage Foods Pvt Ltd

‘This article is part of sponsored content programme.’