With 3 Crore package, LPU sets another placement record

April 13, 2023 12:00 am | Updated April 12, 2023 04:10 pm IST

A student from Lovely Professional University’s (LPU) class of 2018, Yasir M. has made history by securing a whopping Rs. 3 crore package in a global IT giant. He will be working on AI/ML projects, which is a highly coveted field in the industry. After graduating from LPU, he did not pursue any other degree. He attributes his success to the strong fundamentals he received at LPU. This achievement is a testament to the quality of education and training provided by LPU.

Yasir’s success is not an isolated success, as thousands of LPU alumni are also working at Rs. 1 crore and above packages in companies such as Google, Apple, Microsoft, Mercedes, and other Fortune 500 companies worldwide. LPU’s placement data has been illustrious since its inception, with over 2000+ top recruiting companies hiring from the university, including those that also recruit from premier institutions like IITs/IIMs/NITs.

Yasir expressed his gratitude towards LPU’s faculty and placement cell for their guidance and support in his entire journey. He credited the university’s emphasis on practical training and hands-on experience for playing a crucial role in his selection for the job. He also praised the various extracurricular activities and events that the university organises, which helped him develop his personality and communication skills.

Furthermore, LPU B.Tech. Graduate Harekrishna Mahto joined Google’s Bangalore office in 2022, receiving a package of INR 64 Lakh, which is also one of the highest packages received by any young graduate. From the last few batches, over 600 LPU students have been placed at a package of INR 10-63 lakhs. Top companies that recruited a large number of LPU students include Cognizant, which hired 1850+ LPU students, Capgemini recruited 1400+students, Wipro recruited 500+, MPhasis recruited 230+, and Highradius hired 800+ students, among numerous other notable companies. In recent years, more than 20,000 placements/internships have been offered to LPU students by top recruiters, with several Fortune 500 companies extending over 5000 offers.

ADVERTISEMENT

To know more about the exam and admission process, click here.

LPU is renowned for its industry-aligned curriculum, which is designed to meet the demands of the ever-changing job market. The university collaborates with various industry leaders, such as Google, Microsoft, CompTIA, Transorg Analytics, IBM and many more to provide students with opportunities to work on real-world projects and gain industry exposure. The university also has tie-ups with 300+ top international universities, offering students the chance to study abroad and gain a global perspective.

The admission process for LPU’s 2023 intake has already begun, and the last date to submit the application form is closing soon. Admission is quite competitive and is based on students clearing the university’s entrance test LPUNEST2023 and personal interviews in some programs. To learn more about the exam and admission process, students can click here.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”