February 20, 2024 11:30 am | Updated 11:30 am IST

An EMI calculator can help you plan your finances better, compare loan offers, understand the impact of interest rates, and avoid financial stress.

Applying for a personal loan in India can be a significant financial decision, and it’s crucial to understand the implications of your loan terms. One essential tool that can help you make informed decisions is an Equated Monthly Instalment (EMI) calculator. With a Bajaj Finance Personal Loan EMI Calculator, you can see your tentative EMI amount by simply entering the loan amount, tenure, and interest rate. An EMI calculator helps you minimise human errors and offers the easiest way to compare different loan offers.

Here are 6 reasons why you should consider using an EMI calculator when applying for a personal loan in India:

Accurate loan repayment planning: An EMI calculator provides you with precise figures regarding your monthly repayments. By entering the loan amount, interest rate, and tenure, you can instantly see the exact EMI amount you’ll be paying. This helps you plan your finances better and ensures you can comfortably afford the monthly payments. Comparison of loan offers: With multiple banks and financial institutions offering personal loans in India, it can be challenging to compare different loan options. An EMI calculator simplifies this process by allowing you to compare the resulting EMI amounts of different combinations of amount, tenure, and interest rate. This way, you can choose the loan offer that best suits your financial situation. Easy to use: EMI calculators are user-friendly and easily accessible online. You can use them anytime, anywhere, to quickly calculate your EMI amount and make informed decisions about applying for personal loan. Understanding the impact of interest rates: Interest rates play a significant role in determining the overall cost of your personal loan. An EMI calculator can show you how changes in the interest rate can affect your EMI amount and total repayment amount. This information can help you decide which loan offer suits you best. Adjusting loan parameters: A Personal Loan EMI calculator allows you to adjust the loan amount, tenure, and interest rate with just a slider to see how these factors affect your EMI amount. You can experiment with different scenarios to find an EMI amount that fits your budget and financial goals. Avoiding financial stress: By using an EMI calculator, you can ensure that you don’t overextend your finances. You can select a loan tenure and EMI amount that aligns with your income and expenses, preventing financial stress and ensuring timely repayment of your loan. You can choose the Flexi Hybrid variant of the Bajaj Finance Personal Loan where you just have to pay interest-only EMIs during the initial repayment tenure. This keeps your EMI amount low but comes at the cost of an increased overall interest payout.

In conclusion, using an EMI calculator when applying for a personal loan in India can help you plan your finances better, compare loan offers, understand the impact of interest rates, and avoid financial stress. It’s a valuable tool that can assist you in making informed decisions about your personal loan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.