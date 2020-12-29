Why you Should Buy your Dream Home Today

Stable Real Estate Prices & Contactless Home Loans

2020 completely overturned our notions about work and life as we knew it. Overnight, we didn't have to stress over bumper to bumper traffic on the way to work or worry about packed public transport on the way home. Work from home became a real thing. Functioning out of the comfort of home, surrounded by loved ones has not just sunk in, but is a practical and attractive proposition for most of us Indians.

Is the Metro magic waning?

The pandemic also let many of us reorganise our lives. Instead of having to live in cooped up homes in crowded metros, the WFH phenomenon allowed us to think of spacious homes on city outskirts that could be bigger, airier and would let us live closer to nature. Needless to say, bigger homes would let us carve out our own office spaces within homes without family members having to step on each other's toes or having to share work stations within the same living room.

Many Indians have also made the big shift back to their hometowns during this year, places they grew up in and share a bond with. Reasonably so, many professionals are now contemplating putting down their roots again in these cities and investing in properties in these lesser crowded, pollution free towns. Strong connectivity and availability of robust data services across the country has made it easier for Indians to move their homes back to their hometowns and continue to work seamlessly.

The best time to buy the dream home

On the flip side, as the pandemic appears to take pause, the economy is recovering and the government is keen to get all sectors back on their feet again. The property market has stabilised and companies are offering the best rates on home loans for persons wanting to own their dream homes. Newer housing schemes are coming up each day and there couldn't be a better time than now for buying the house you have always wanted to.

Loan processes are getting simpler

Before the pandemic struck, applying for a home loan meant putting together a voluminous amount of documentation. Check lists needed to be prepared, KYC (Know Your Customer) supporting documents had to be photo copied, and documents to support collaterals had to be arranged. All this would need to be carried to the lending institution or a representative from the institution would visit you. Continuing lockdowns and the discomfort associated with moving outdoors for this process meant that the activity had to be put off several times.

Now, PNB Housing’s new home loan application platform has made your dream home funding as easy as online shopping, right from the safety of your phone or laptop. The new digital platform lets you apply for a home loan online, from the comfort of your home making the application process faster, safer and convenient during these times.

The entire process is digital and completely contactless. With features like online video KYC, OTP verification, online document upload and e-sign facility, it is a safe and secure platform that helps you complete the procedure with ease. The automated and real time flow of information at every stage means the loan decisioning is much faster too. All this without ever having to step out of your home!

Here's how it works

Sign and fill the online application form

Upload KYC and Income documents

Pay initial Processing fee digitally through credit card or Paytm

E-sign the application form and submit

Home loan is approved online without any physical intervention

Additionally, a dedicated team is available for assisting customers to complete online loan application journey. What makes it more attractive are the assured gift vouchers up to Rs 10,000 that are being offered by PNB Housing for online home loan applications.

There are other pluses. Apart from online document submission, Video KYC and a completely contactless application, PNB Housing is offering home loans up to 90% of property cost, up to 30 years tenure and no prepayment charges on the loans disbursed.

PNB Housing's Home Loan Application platform has taken all the stress and worry out of the process of home loan processing and made it easy, contactless and faster. 2020 has taught us that life is meant to be celebrated and cherished at every juncture. Getting your own dream home with PNB Housing as your partner might just be the right way to start 2021 on the positive note you have been dreaming of!

